en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Biden Administration Ponders Rescheduling Marijuana: Concerns and Repercussions

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Biden Administration Ponders Rescheduling Marijuana: Concerns and Repercussions

The Biden administration is contemplating a significant shift in federal drug policy, a move that could potentially see marijuana rescheduled under the Controlled Substances Act. This potential change has triggered concerns among some legalization advocates. Their apprehensions stem from the belief that reclassifying marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III could open the door to increased federal enforcement against state-legal cannabis markets, undermine state laws, and potentially allow pharmaceutical companies to monopolize the medical cannabis industry.

Rescheduling Marijuana: An Unfounded Fear?

Contrary to these concerns, Howard Sklamberg, a former senior official at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and current partner at law firm Arnold & Porter, argues that such fears are baseless. Sklamberg asserts that a shift in this direction would imply the administration’s view of marijuana as a lesser public health risk, making a federal crackdown highly unlikely. He explicates that, while rescheduling would not directly address the federal-state legal divide, enforcement initiatives would be irrational if the substance is considered less risky.

The Rescheduling Process

The process of rescheduling marijuana involves a scientific and medical evaluation by the FDA. This is followed by a recommendation to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), leading ultimately to a decision by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The DEA, as per law, defers to the HHS and FDA on scientific and medical issues, though it might consider other policy factors. Sklamberg anticipates the DEA’s decision on the rescheduling of cannabis could occur in the first half of 2024.

Support for Marijuana Legalization

Support for marijuana legalization has been on an upward trajectory, with over 70% of Americans favoring it as of last November. This is the first time support has reached this level since Gallup began posing the question in 1969. Additionally, a growing number of states have legalized either recreational or medical cannabis, further indicating the shifting public sentiment towards the drug.

0
Health Politics United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

First Baby of 2024 Born in Manila at the Stroke of Midnight

By BNN Correspondents

Congress Mulls Significant Shift in Health Care Policy: Medicaid to Cover Substance Use Treatment

By Muhammad Jawad

World Introvert Day: A Quiet Celebration of Introversion

By Mazhar Abbas

UK and Ireland Top Global Fruit and Vegetable Consumption, Reveals OECD Study

By Mazhar Abbas

Apple's iOS 15 Unveils Hidden White Noise Feature ...
@Health · 6 mins
Apple's iOS 15 Unveils Hidden White Noise Feature ...
heart comment 0
‘Sick Buildings’ Cause Health Concerns for Barbados Workers

By Mahnoor Jehangir

'Sick Buildings' Cause Health Concerns for Barbados Workers
Tirzepatide Vs. Semaglutide: A Comparative Study of Weight Loss Medications

By Safak Costu

Tirzepatide Vs. Semaglutide: A Comparative Study of Weight Loss Medications
Winter’s Hidden Menace: Surge in Heart Attacks – An Insight by Dr. Balbir Singh

By Salman Khan

Winter's Hidden Menace: Surge in Heart Attacks - An Insight by Dr. Balbir Singh
Cardi B Battles Illness to Deliver New Year’s Eve Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cardi B Battles Illness to Deliver New Year's Eve Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's APM Calls for Accountability and Improved Leadership in 2024
38 seconds
Nigeria's APM Calls for Accountability and Improved Leadership in 2024
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
Seamus O'Regan's Stance on Labor Disputes: A Commitment to Non-Interference
3 mins
Seamus O'Regan's Stance on Labor Disputes: A Commitment to Non-Interference
Sudan's Hemedti Pledges End to War and Sustainable Democratic Change
4 mins
Sudan's Hemedti Pledges End to War and Sustainable Democratic Change
Buccaneers Stumble in NFC South Championship Pursuit: A Game Recap
4 mins
Buccaneers Stumble in NFC South Championship Pursuit: A Game Recap
First Baby of 2024 Born in Manila at the Stroke of Midnight
4 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born in Manila at the Stroke of Midnight
NBA 2024 Season: Emerging Contenders and Potential Trades
4 mins
NBA 2024 Season: Emerging Contenders and Potential Trades
Congress Mulls Significant Shift in Health Care Policy: Medicaid to Cover Substance Use Treatment
5 mins
Congress Mulls Significant Shift in Health Care Policy: Medicaid to Cover Substance Use Treatment
World Introvert Day: A Quiet Celebration of Introversion
5 mins
World Introvert Day: A Quiet Celebration of Introversion
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
6 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
6 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
41 mins
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
3 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
3 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
3 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
4 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
4 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app