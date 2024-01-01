Biden Administration Ponders Rescheduling Marijuana: Concerns and Repercussions

The Biden administration is contemplating a significant shift in federal drug policy, a move that could potentially see marijuana rescheduled under the Controlled Substances Act. This potential change has triggered concerns among some legalization advocates. Their apprehensions stem from the belief that reclassifying marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III could open the door to increased federal enforcement against state-legal cannabis markets, undermine state laws, and potentially allow pharmaceutical companies to monopolize the medical cannabis industry.

Rescheduling Marijuana: An Unfounded Fear?

Contrary to these concerns, Howard Sklamberg, a former senior official at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and current partner at law firm Arnold & Porter, argues that such fears are baseless. Sklamberg asserts that a shift in this direction would imply the administration’s view of marijuana as a lesser public health risk, making a federal crackdown highly unlikely. He explicates that, while rescheduling would not directly address the federal-state legal divide, enforcement initiatives would be irrational if the substance is considered less risky.

The Rescheduling Process

The process of rescheduling marijuana involves a scientific and medical evaluation by the FDA. This is followed by a recommendation to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), leading ultimately to a decision by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The DEA, as per law, defers to the HHS and FDA on scientific and medical issues, though it might consider other policy factors. Sklamberg anticipates the DEA’s decision on the rescheduling of cannabis could occur in the first half of 2024.

Support for Marijuana Legalization

Support for marijuana legalization has been on an upward trajectory, with over 70% of Americans favoring it as of last November. This is the first time support has reached this level since Gallup began posing the question in 1969. Additionally, a growing number of states have legalized either recreational or medical cannabis, further indicating the shifting public sentiment towards the drug.