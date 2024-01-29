Biden Administration Launches 'Food is Medicine' Summit with New Partnerships

The Biden administration, in an effort to highlight the significance of nutrition in healthcare, has initiated the 'Food is Medicine' Summit. This bipartisan event, hosted in Washington, D.C. by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is an exploration of the role of food in promoting healthier lifestyles and managing health conditions. The summit is an integral part of the administration's strategy to reduce illness and health risks under the 'Food is Medicine' initiative.

Public-Private Partnerships for Healthier Futures

One of the key features of the summit is the announcement of three public-private partnerships. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, and several lawmakers including Sen. Roger Marshall and Reps. Jim McGovern and Barbara Lee will be in attendance. Each partnership is designed to tackle distinct challenges, leveraging the strengths of each participant.

The Rockefeller Foundation will collaborate with HHS to improve health outcomes in marginalized communities through food-based programs. Their combined efforts aim to bridge the gap between health and nutrition, particularly in areas where access to nutritious food is limited.

Instacart and Feeding America Join the Fight

Instacart, the online grocery platform, is also stepping up to the plate. They will advocate for increased access to healthy food, using their expansive network to ensure nutritious options are readily available to more people. The initiative aligns with Instacart's mission to create a world where everyone has access to the food they love and more time to enjoy it together.

Lastly, Feeding America food banks will be engaged to tackle hunger. This partnership will enhance the work of the nationwide network of food banks that feed millions of people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other community-based agencies.

A Continuation of a Grand Strategy

This summit and its partnerships are a continuation of the administration's broader efforts to invest in nutrition and wellness. In the previous year, Congress allocated funds to support 'Food is Medicine' policy efforts and instructed agency leaders to devise a federal strategy to decrease nutrition-related chronic diseases. This strategy builds on a White House conference held in September 2022, which aimed to end hunger and reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.S. by 2030.