Health

Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys

The Biden administration, in a ground-breaking initiative, has directed an investment of approximately $700,000 to the Center for Innovative Public Health Research. The end goal? To develop a national pregnancy prevention program custom-fitted for transgender boys.

Understanding Unique Influences

The program’s blueprint involves adapting a text-messaging platform, initially conceived for cisgender sexual minority girls aged 14-18. The adaptation will pivot towards addressing the distinctive influences on sexual behavior in transgender boys. This demographic, who are biologically female, are reportedly as likely or even more likely to become pregnant than cisgender girls. They are also known to use condoms less frequently when engaging in intercourse with male partners.

Aiming for Relevance and Effectiveness

The initiative is structured to comprehend the unique contexts that shape sexual decision-making in transgender boys. Focus groups and content advisory teams are being employed to ensure the relevance of the program. The effectiveness of the initiative will be gauged by observing rates of condom use and other birth control methods amongst a sample of 700 transgender boys distributed across the nation.

Additional Initiatives for the Transgender Community

Notably, the Biden administration has funded other transgender-related programs. These include a $200,000 online mentorship program for LGBTQ youth, spearheaded by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and an allocation of over $1 million to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The latter funding is targeted to scrutinize the risk of thrombosis in transgender adolescents undergoing hormonal therapies for sex changes.

Health United States
