Bhubaneswar Boosts Covid Testing in Response to New Cases and JN.1 Variant

The state of Bhubaneswar, in a 24-hour span, has reported an increase of five fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the total number of active cases to 13. This recent development has prompted the state government to ramp up Covid testing across healthcare facilities. Of the more than 500 individuals tested, a mere five tested positive. These individuals, currently in home isolation, are displaying mild to moderate symptoms, thereby eliminating the necessity for hospital admission.

Increased Surveillance and Testing

The public health director, Niranjan Mishra, has communicated with district health officials through a video conference. He outlined ten critical steps to closely monitor the Covid situation. Among these steps is the surveillance of patients exhibiting symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). Surveillance is being conducted at both community and hospital levels.

Protective Measures and Testing Camps

At-risk populations, such as the elderly and individuals with comorbidities, have been advised to wear masks and avoid crowded areas. Testing camps are being set up in regions reporting numerous complaints of Covid-like symptoms.

Genome Sequencing for Variant Identification

Covid-positive samples are being sent for genome sequencing to the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar to identify coronavirus variants or sub-variants. Prioritization for sequencing is given to samples tested with RT-PCR and high viral loads over those from rapid antigen tests. On the matter of vaccination, Mishra stated that there has been no discussion as the central government has not issued any advisory for Covid vaccination and no critical cases have been reported.

The JN.1 variant, first detected in Kerala and now found in nine states, is implicated in the recent surge in Covid cases, with over 500 new cases reported countrywide in the last 24 hours. The state government is on high alert, working tirelessly and strategically to manage this burgeoning health crisis.