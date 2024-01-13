en English
Health

Bhopal Man Battles Blood Cancer with Lifesaving Stem Cell Transplant

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Bhopal Man Battles Blood Cancer with Lifesaving Stem Cell Transplant

A 54-year-old resident of Bhopal, diagnosed with a severe form of blood cancer, underwent a lifesaving matched sibling donor stem cell transplant on December 22, 2023, at AIIMS Bhopal. The meticulous procedure, performed by a dedicated team, gave the patient a new lease on life.

From Diagnosis to Remission

The patient’s journey began in July 2023 when the daunting diagnosis was made. Initial treatment involved chemotherapy, which successfully induced remission, thereby setting the stage for the next crucial step – the stem cell transplant.

Transplant Procedure: A Family Affair

Following detailed counseling about the transplant’s potential risks, benefits, and the process, the patient and his family consented to the procedure. The stem cell donor was his 50-year-old sister who willingly stepped forward. She underwent a regimen of growth factors for four days, which primed her body to produce more stem cells. These cells were then collected via a process called apheresis over two days. This collection extended to an additional day as the required stem cell dose was not achieved on the first day.

Transfusion and Recovery

The harvested stem cells were then transfused into the patient, akin to a blood transfusion. By the first week of January 2024, the transplanted stem cells began to function and multiply within the patient’s body. This marked the critical stage of engraftment, where the new cells start to grow and make healthy blood cells.

Upon his discharge, the patient was reported to be doing well. However, he will require close monitoring for the next year. The transplant procedure was executed meticulously with strict aseptic precautions by a team comprising professionals from various departments, including Medical Oncology/Hematology, Transfusion Medicine, Pathology, and Radiotherapy.

This successful procedure at AIIMS Bhopal presents a beacon of hope for countless patients battling severe blood disorders, illuminating the path towards a possible cure.

Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

