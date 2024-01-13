Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing

A committee helmed by esteemed Dr. MS Bhatia has presented a report on the denovo licensing of 19 Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs). These FDCs, initially authorized before 1988, have been under a renewed review process, scrutinizing their safety, efficacy, and therapeutic justification. This overhaul is part of a larger regulatory endeavor to guarantee that all pharmaceutical products in the market comply with current scientific and regulatory standards.

Implications for the Pharmaceutical Industry

The Bhatia Committee’s report is set to leave a significant impact on the pharmaceutical industry, especially for X Corp., which was involved in the manufacturing and sale of these FDCs in 2024. Although the findings of the report remain undisclosed to the public, they are anticipated to shape future policy decisions regarding FDC regulation. These recommendations may potentially lead to alterations in manufacturing practices, market withdrawals, or other regulatory actions.

A Glimpse at the Reviewed FDCs

Among the FDCs under scrutiny is Bictegravir, paired with lenacapavir, which is in the late stages of development for the treatment of HIV infections by Gilead Sciences. Another FDC, FBHRS-001, developed by FB HRS, is being clinically tested to treat atrial fibrillation. The committee recommended the continuation of manufacturing and marketing for certain FDCs, with conditions. Among those declared rational are the combination of antidepressant Imipramine hydrochloride IP diazepam IP 25 mg 2mg and 25 mg 5 mg tablets and a cough syrup combination.

Regulatory Actions and Measures

The Central Government had previously issued notifications prohibiting the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of 14 FDCs licensed before 1988. This included cough syrups, anti-allergy drugs, and pain relief drugs.