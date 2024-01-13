en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
Bhatia Committee Report to Reshape Fixed Dose Combination Licensing

A committee helmed by esteemed Dr. MS Bhatia has presented a report on the denovo licensing of 19 Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs). These FDCs, initially authorized before 1988, have been under a renewed review process, scrutinizing their safety, efficacy, and therapeutic justification. This overhaul is part of a larger regulatory endeavor to guarantee that all pharmaceutical products in the market comply with current scientific and regulatory standards.

Implications for the Pharmaceutical Industry

The Bhatia Committee’s report is set to leave a significant impact on the pharmaceutical industry, especially for X Corp., which was involved in the manufacturing and sale of these FDCs in 2024. Although the findings of the report remain undisclosed to the public, they are anticipated to shape future policy decisions regarding FDC regulation. These recommendations may potentially lead to alterations in manufacturing practices, market withdrawals, or other regulatory actions.

A Glimpse at the Reviewed FDCs

Among the FDCs under scrutiny is Bictegravir, paired with lenacapavir, which is in the late stages of development for the treatment of HIV infections by Gilead Sciences. Another FDC, FBHRS-001, developed by FB HRS, is being clinically tested to treat atrial fibrillation. The committee recommended the continuation of manufacturing and marketing for certain FDCs, with conditions. Among those declared rational are the combination of antidepressant Imipramine hydrochloride IP diazepam IP 25 mg 2mg and 25 mg 5 mg tablets and a cough syrup combination.

Regulatory Actions and Measures

The Central Government had previously issued notifications prohibiting the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of 14 FDCs licensed before 1988. This included cough syrups, anti-allergy drugs, and pain relief drugs. Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is tackling deceptive and unfair business practices. In January 2024, the FTC distributed over $1.2 million in refunds to consumers deceived by Consumer Defense. Furthermore, the FTC has taken action against several companies, including IQVIA Holdings Inc, Manchester City Nissan, and X Mode Social for various violations.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
9 mins ago
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
Swedish furniture giant, IKEA, has launched a new line of home fitness equipment named Dajlien. This innovative collection, designed to both serve a functional purpose and complement home decor, is a testament to IKEA’s commitment to evolving consumer lifestyles and interests. Innovative Design Meets Fitness The Dajlien line consists of 19 pieces of fitness equipment
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
44 mins ago
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
55 mins ago
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Health Ministry Dismisses Reports of Imminent HPV Vaccination Campaign
9 mins ago
Health Ministry Dismisses Reports of Imminent HPV Vaccination Campaign
Actor Patrick Murray Saddled with Hefty Parking Fine Amid Personal Health Crisis
10 mins ago
Actor Patrick Murray Saddled with Hefty Parking Fine Amid Personal Health Crisis
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
26 mins ago
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
5 seconds
New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators: A Clash of Offensive Might and Defensive Strategy
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
24 seconds
Socceroos Triumph over India in Asian Cup Opener: An Account of Mastery and Milestones
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
2 mins
Britain Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Rising Tensions
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
2 mins
Chinese Envoy to UN Raises Alarm Over Forced Displacement of Palestinians
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
3 mins
Political Shake-Up: Another PTI Leader Joins IPP Ahead of General Election 2024
Jesse Watters Criticizes Democrats Over Immigration Following Jerry Nadler's Remarks
3 mins
Jesse Watters Criticizes Democrats Over Immigration Following Jerry Nadler's Remarks
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
4 mins
Jordan Cox's Wicketkeeping Blunder Sparks Criticism in Big Bash League Game
Isaac Levido: The Master Strategist Steering the Tories towards Victory
4 mins
Isaac Levido: The Master Strategist Steering the Tories towards Victory
From World War II Rubble to Football Haven: The Transformation of London's Hackney Marshes
5 mins
From World War II Rubble to Football Haven: The Transformation of London's Hackney Marshes
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
59 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app