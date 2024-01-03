en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad

In the bustling city of Hyderabad, the Bhai Khan Welfare Association (BKWA) has been a beacon of hope, fostering community development through 48 public welfare programs in 2023. These initiatives, a blend of economic empowerment, education, and healthcare, have impacted hundreds of lives, setting a remarkable precedent for local community organizations.

Empowering Women and the Unemployed

The BKWA’s initiatives were hallmarked by their focus on financial independence. The association distributed sewing machines to over 50 women, encouraging the concept of self-employment and empowering them to carve their own financial destinies. Unemployed individuals were not left out; carts and other equipment were provided to help them kickstart their own businesses, a testament to BKWA’s commitment to alleviating unemployment.

Supporting Orphan Girls and Children’s Education

Orphan girls found solace in BKWA’s initiatives. The association distributed dowry materials and cash assistance, lightening the financial burden often associated with marriages. Education, a cornerstone of societal development, was also a focal point. Under the ‘Education for All’ program, 75 children received academic courses and uniforms, aiding their educational journey and helping to bridge the inequality gap.

Providing Assistance During Holidays and Winter

In the spirit of Ramadan, the BKWA distributed 10 kg flour bags to over 100 families and provided cash support to 450 beneficiaries, embodying the principles of charity and benevolence inherent in the holy month. The celebration of Eid was marked by the distribution of clothes to orphan children, adding to the joy of the festival. With the advent of winter, BKWA’s Winter Program ensured warmth for over a hundred families through the distribution of blankets, quilts, and warm clothes.

Health Initiatives in Underserved Areas

In a significant move towards improving healthcare accessibility, BKWA collaborated with the local health department to set up more than 10 medical camps in underserved areas. It also partnered with the Hyderabad Indus Lions Club to organize an eye camp, resulting in over 150 patients receiving free eye surgeries. This initiative underscores the association’s dedication to health and well-being, particularly for those in vulnerable communities.

0
Education Health Society
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Carl Johnson: A Titan of Memphis Education and Politics Passes Away

By Salman Khan

UPSC to Conduct Exams for National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy

By Rafia Tasleem

Amy Burt McBrayer: Pioneering Progress in the Mining Industry

By Muhammad Jawad

Richmond Hill Resident Raises Alarm on School Traffic Hazards

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Exam Guidelines and Format: What Candidates Need to Know ...
@Education · 8 mins
Exam Guidelines and Format: What Candidates Need to Know ...
heart comment 0
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students

By Salman Khan

Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
Empowering the UAE’s Migrant Workforce with Financial Literacy

By Hadeel Hashem

Empowering the UAE's Migrant Workforce with Financial Literacy
Archival Organizations Strive for Inclusive History Preservation Amid Reconciliation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Archival Organizations Strive for Inclusive History Preservation Amid Reconciliation
Roshan Thomas Resigns as Group General Counsel at Byju’s Amidst Company Turmoil

By Rafia Tasleem

Roshan Thomas Resigns as Group General Counsel at Byju's Amidst Company Turmoil
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan Ayew: A Selfless Striker Prioritizing Team Success Over Personal Glory
1 min
Jordan Ayew: A Selfless Striker Prioritizing Team Success Over Personal Glory
LEAPD Index: A New Pathway in EEG Cognitive Assessment
1 min
LEAPD Index: A New Pathway in EEG Cognitive Assessment
Palwasha Khan Calls for Unity and Transparency Ahead of Elections
1 min
Palwasha Khan Calls for Unity and Transparency Ahead of Elections
Nashville's Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation
2 mins
Nashville's Arts Funding Controversy: A Battle for Equality and Representation
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
2 mins
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
Trump's Appeal Challenges Ballot Ineligibility Ruling, Sets Stage for Historic Legal Battle
2 mins
Trump's Appeal Challenges Ballot Ineligibility Ruling, Sets Stage for Historic Legal Battle
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Spotlight on Michael Penix Jr.
2 mins
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl, Spotlight on Michael Penix Jr.
Orange County's Political Shift: The Rise of 'Modestly Partisan Republicans'
2 mins
Orange County's Political Shift: The Rise of 'Modestly Partisan Republicans'
Divisions Within Republican Party Threaten 2024 Election Strategy
2 mins
Divisions Within Republican Party Threaten 2024 Election Strategy
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
31 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
32 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app