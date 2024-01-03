en English
Education

Beyond Barriers: Unseen Challenges of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
Beyond Barriers: Unseen Challenges of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

In a world where the majority take for granted the simplicity of everyday tasks, there exists a community for whom these tasks are a constant challenge. These are the individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, living in the shadow of societal barriers and stigmas. The struggle of Shalini Sharad as she teaches her child basic skills like scooping food, or Asha Bhatnagar advocating for her niece’s right to public spaces despite her echolalia, a condition leading to repetitive speech, paints a vivid picture of their everyday realities.

Breaking Barriers with Education

In the heart of New Delhi, the Tamana Special Education Centre takes on the mantle of equipping children with varying levels of intellectual disabilities with essential life skills. The centre’s innovative approach involves the use of functional cards with words and pictures, facilitating a multi-sensory learning process. This extends beyond the mere academics, striving to make these individuals self-reliant and thus easing their navigation through life’s daily challenges.

Organizations Stepping Up

Organizations like Keshet have been instrumental in providing programs and support for people with disabilities. Their commitment to creating a welcoming and supportive community has had a significant impact on the lives of many. Through Keshet’s adult day program, family members, volunteers, and coworkers have formed a solid support network for individuals with disabilities. On a larger scale, the Missouri Department of Social Services and the MO HealthNet Division are collaborating to design the Division of Developmental Disabilities Health Home (DD Health Home), a program aimed at providing care coordination for enrollees, managing chronic conditions, and other health risks.

Accessibility and Inclusivity Beyond Physical Barriers

However, the journey for these individuals is far from easy. The societal barriers and stigmas they face are not merely physical, but also deeply ingrained in the collective mindset. Organizations like Disability Rights New Jersey are working tirelessly to advance the human, civil, and legal rights of people with disabilities. Their focus on promoting self-determination, independence, productivity, and integration into community life is a small but significant step towards societal acceptance.

The narrative is clear: accessibility and inclusivity go beyond physical barriers. They require a collective shift in awareness, empathy, and societal acceptance. The need is to dismantle these societal barriers and stigmas, creating a more accepting and accessible environment for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. As we push towards this goal, we must remember that the pulse of this story lies in its human element, the stories of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will that continue to inspire.

Education Health India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

