Beverly Johnson Reveals Disturbing Diet and Drug Use in Modeling Career

When Beverly Johnson, the first Black woman to cover American Vogue in 1974, looks back on her modeling career, it's not just the glitz and glamour that comes to mind. The supermodel recently opened up to Page Six about the extreme measures she took to maintain her slim figure, illuminating a darker side to the fashion industry of her era.

Behind the Curtain: A Disturbing Diet and Cocaine Use

Johnson, now 71, unveiled the details of her disturbingly restrictive diet. She survived on just two eggs and a bowl of brown rice each week, a regimen that frequently led her to experience shakes. In a shocking revelation, she also acknowledged the prevalent use of drugs, particularly cocaine, among models to suppress appetite.

The era's misconception that cocaine was non-addictive further fueled its use in the industry. Johnson's testimony lays bare the stark reality of the pressures faced by these young women, expected to remain 'chiseled to the bone' at all costs.

The Turning Point: A Mother's Intervention

The turning point for Johnson came in the form of a three-way mirror. Her mother, Gloria, confronted her with the reflective instrument, forcing her to acknowledge the physical toll her choices had taken on her body. This intervention proved to be a wake-up call for the supermodel, who has since maintained sobriety for over five decades.

Beyond the Runway: Advocacy for Equality and Representation

Johnson's journey didn't stop at her personal transformation. She has continued to be a voice for equality and representation in the fashion industry. Even at 71, Johnson has graced the runways for designers like Sergio Hudson, Bibhu Mohapatra, and Dennis Basso, embodying the change she wishes to see in the industry.

While Johnson's story reveals the harsh realities faced by models in her era, it also serves as a testament to her resilience and will to change, both personally and within the industry.