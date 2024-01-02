Better Therapeutics Awaits FDA Nod for Breakthrough Device Designation

Medical device company Better Therapeutics, trading on NASDAQ under ticker BTTX, has submitted an application for FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. The application pertains to a digital therapeutic aimed at treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), conditions formerly known as NAFLD and NASH respectively. A decision from the FDA is anticipated within 60 days from the application’s receipt.

Revolution in Digital Therapeutic Technology

The digital therapeutic device, designed to modify patient behavior that contributes to the development or exacerbation of these illnesses, signifies a revolution in therapeutic technology. MASLD and MASH affect approximately 25-30% and 5-11% of adults in the U.S. respectively, with higher prevalence among populations with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The Impact of Breakthrough Device Designation

The FDA’s Breakthrough Device Designation expedites the development and review processes for medical devices that have potential to address life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases. This becomes particularly crucial when there are no existing FDA-approved treatment options, as is the case with MASLD and MASH.

Significant Potential Market

The potential market for such a digital therapeutic is substantial, given the prevalence of these conditions. The LivVita Liver Study conducted by Better Therapeutics successfully met its primary endpoint by reducing liver fat within 90 days, achieving key secondary endpoints related to improved liver health, and reported no device related adverse events. The company has ended its fiscal year 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million.

In the age of digital revolution, Better Therapeutics’ novel prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) offer an effective and scalable support for those living with MASLD and MASH. As the company awaits FDA’s decision on their Breakthrough Device Designation, the world keenly watches the trajectory of this groundbreaking medical technology.