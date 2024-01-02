en English
Health

Better Therapeutics Awaits FDA Nod for Breakthrough Device Designation

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Medical device company Better Therapeutics, trading on NASDAQ under ticker BTTX, has submitted an application for FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. The application pertains to a digital therapeutic aimed at treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), conditions formerly known as NAFLD and NASH respectively. A decision from the FDA is anticipated within 60 days from the application’s receipt.

Revolution in Digital Therapeutic Technology

The digital therapeutic device, designed to modify patient behavior that contributes to the development or exacerbation of these illnesses, signifies a revolution in therapeutic technology. MASLD and MASH affect approximately 25-30% and 5-11% of adults in the U.S. respectively, with higher prevalence among populations with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The Impact of Breakthrough Device Designation

The FDA’s Breakthrough Device Designation expedites the development and review processes for medical devices that have potential to address life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases. This becomes particularly crucial when there are no existing FDA-approved treatment options, as is the case with MASLD and MASH.

Significant Potential Market

The potential market for such a digital therapeutic is substantial, given the prevalence of these conditions. The LivVita Liver Study conducted by Better Therapeutics successfully met its primary endpoint by reducing liver fat within 90 days, achieving key secondary endpoints related to improved liver health, and reported no device related adverse events. The company has ended its fiscal year 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million.

In the age of digital revolution, Better Therapeutics’ novel prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) offer an effective and scalable support for those living with MASLD and MASH. As the company awaits FDA’s decision on their Breakthrough Device Designation, the world keenly watches the trajectory of this groundbreaking medical technology.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

