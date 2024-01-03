Beth Robinson: A Fitness Influencer’s Battle with Body Image and Online Trolling

In an age where perfection is revered and digitized bodies dominate the world of fitness, Beth Robinson, a fitness influencer from Cornwall, is challenging norms and sparking conversations about body positivity and mental health. With a history marred by struggles with body image and mental health since she was just 13, Robinson’s journey is a testament to resilience and self-acceptance.

Turning to Fitness as a Refuge

Robinson was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her teenage years, a condition that pushed her into a state of depression. As a coping mechanism, she turned to exercise and weight lifting, finding solace and an initial surge in her mental health through physical exertion. However, the sanctuary soon turned into an obsession, spiraling into an eating disorder characterized by a fixation on calories and body image.

From Art Teacher to Fitness Influencer

Once an art teacher, Robinson found her calling in fitness, using her platform to advocate for body positivity and mental health awareness. Despite being in recovery from bulimia, her journey has been far from smooth, facing significant online trolling and vitriolic comments about her appearance. Yet, she continues to challenge stereotypes, posting workout videos that represent larger bodies in fitness, a stark contrast to the normative fitness images.

Impact and Advocacy

With over 100,000 Instagram followers and nearly 75,000 TikTok followers, Robinson’s impact is widespread. Her story is a stark reminder of the societal pressures and the role of social media in shaping body image perceptions. It underscores the need for education and legislation, like the recently passed Online Safety Bill in the UK, to address these pervasive issues.