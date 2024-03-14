Bestmed Crowned News24 Medical Scheme of the Year for Exceptional Service and Value

On Thursday, Bestmed was honored with the prestigious title of News24 Medical Scheme of the Year, marking a significant achievement for the healthcare provider. Operating for nearly six decades, Bestmed stands as the largest self-administered and fourth-largest open medical scheme in South Africa, serving 220,000 beneficiaries. This award reflects the scheme's dedication to its members and its efforts to offer superior service and value in a competitive industry.

Commitment to Excellence

Leo Dlamini, CEO and principal officer of Bestmed Medical Scheme, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the scheme's 'Personally Yours' promise. This commitment ensures the highest quality service and consistent value to its members, a cornerstone that has distinguished Bestmed in the healthcare sector. Dlamini also highlighted the importance of public involvement in the judging process, adding a special layer of validation to the award. Amidst the challenges faced by the medical industry, Bestmed's recognition stands as a testament to its efforts to make a positive impact in South Africa.

Unparalleled Client Satisfaction

The News24 Business Awards, aimed at acknowledging companies that excel in business while contributing significantly to client service and the country, set a unique set of criteria for this year's evaluations. More than 4,100 News24 readers and subscribers participated in the survey, appraising their experiences with their medical schemes across various dimensions including service, claims, premiums, and communication. Bestmed's exceptional performance in these areas, particularly in claims processing and communication, played a pivotal role in securing the award. This feedback, coupled with high ratings from journalists on coverage clarity and value for money, underscores Bestmed's leading position in the market.

Looking Ahead

As Bestmed celebrates this achievement, the focus remains on the future and the continuous endeavor to uphold the high standards that earned them the Medical Scheme of the Year title. The award not only acknowledges Bestmed's past and present accomplishments but also sets the stage for its ongoing commitment to healthcare excellence. With challenges looming in the medical industry, Bestmed's innovative approach and client-centric strategies will be crucial in navigating the landscape and enhancing the well-being of its members.

In a landscape marked by competition and regulatory challenges, Bestmed's recognition by News24 heralds a significant moment for the scheme and its members. It reinforces the importance of quality care, transparency, and value in the healthcare industry, setting a benchmark for others to aspire to. As Bestmed moves forward, its journey will undoubtedly be watched by many, serving as a beacon of excellence in an ever-evolving sector.