Health

Bestival’s Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into ‘Sauna Isle’

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
Bestival's Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into 'Sauna Isle'

Renowned for his unconventional projects, Rob da Bank, co-founder of Bestival and former Radio 1 DJ, has embarked on a novel venture that aims to transform the Isle of Wight into a ‘Sauna Isle.’ Known for his eccentric endeavors, including hosting superstars like Elton John and Snoop Dogg, inflating a colossal rubber wedding chapel, and setting a world record for the largest disco ball, da Bank is no stranger to unique undertakings.

Turning Up the Heat

Having already established a sauna in Yarmouth, da Bank’s ambitious plan seeks to install a sauna on every corner of the island. Drawing inspiration from Finnish culture, where saunas are a social and health staple, he aims to introduce a new method of socializing and self-care to the Isle of Wight. In the wake of the growing popularity of ice baths and cold water swimming in Britain, the potential demand for saunas appears promising.

Wellness and Sociability, Sauna Style

The cardiovascular and endorphin-releasing benefits of saunas are emphasized by Gabrielle Reason, secretary of the British Sauna Society. Further, the Finnish Institute supports da Bank’s vision, underscoring the mental and physical health benefits of saunas as part of a digital detoxification process. This approach positions saunas as a healthier alternative to traditional pubs, offering a Finnish way of socializing that is both invigorating and restorative.

A Unique Sauna Tour

Adding a distinctive twist to his plan, da Bank has secured an exclusive electric sauna, designed for the London Festival of Architecture. This unique sauna, built by architect Sami Rintala and the University of Westminster, will embark on a three-month tour in King’s Cross before arriving at its final destination on the Isle of Wight. This unique endeavor hopes to fill the void left by the relocation of Bestival in 2017, heralding a new era of wellness and sociability for the island’s inhabitants and visitors alike.

Health Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Health

