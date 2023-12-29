en English
Bermuda

Bermuda's Public Health Pioneer: Remembering Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:23 am EST
Bermuda’s Public Health Pioneer: Remembering Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell

Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell, a trailblazer in Bermuda’s public health sector, passed away at the ripe age of 84 on December 14, 2023. Her monumental contribution to the fight against HIV/AIDS, particularly during an era marred by misinformation and stigma, marks her as a stalwart in the annals of Bermuda’s public health history.

The Crusader Against HIV/AIDS

Stovell steered the Department of Public Health’s sexually transmitted diseases clinic from 1974 to 1985. Her leadership was put to the ultimate test when Bermuda reported its first case of AIDS in 1982. Despite scant research and overwhelming fear and stigma surrounding the disease, Stovell’s unwavering dedication shone through. Her recollections in a 1996 interview lay bare the societal challenges of that time.

The Woman Behind the Mission

Known for her chic persona, penchant for hats, and love for travel, Stovell was born on August 27, 1939, in Pembroke. Her journey from Central School and Howard Academy to becoming a teacher, then transitioning to nursing, was inspired by a stint as a waitress. After training in London, she returned to Bermuda in 1963, lending her services at St Brendan’s Hospital before joining the Department of Health.

Legacy of a Public Health Pioneer

Stovell’s commitment to addressing the burgeoning HIV/AIDS crisis involved educating the youth and advocating for greater awareness. As the chairwoman of Bermuda’s World AIDS Day Committee in 1996, she witnessed the virus claim nearly 300 lives on her home island. Her passion for public health was mirrored in her ministry work at St Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, where she ministered to hospital patients, including those terminally ill with AIDS. Even in retirement, her concern for the impact of HIV/AIDS propelled her to continue her work.

Stovell’s life extended beyond her professional commitments. She was a caregiver to her mother and a member of a missionary team to Mozambique in 2010. Married to Quinton Stovell Sr., and mother to two sons, she is remembered for the infinite generosity, energy, and enthusiasm that she brought to every aspect of her life.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

