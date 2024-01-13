Bermuda’s Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers

In a heartwarming tribute, the Hospitals Auxiliary of Bermuda (HAB) recently honored the dedication and service of 75 young volunteers at the Candy Striper Awards. The ceremony, held on January 6 at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, was the first of its kind since 2020 and celebrated the tireless contributions of volunteers spanning the years 2020, 2021, and 2022. These young altruists, affectionately known as candy stripers, aged between 14 and 18, were awarded for their service hours, marking significant milestones of 50, 75, 100, and 150 hours.

Recognizing Exceptional Service

The event was facilitated by HAB’s executive leadership, including President Pat Cerra, Vice-President Glen Gibbons, and Treasurer Diana Downs. In addition to the volunteers’ parents, Scott Pearman, the Chief Executive of Bermuda Hospitals Board, and other HAB executives were in attendance to commemorate the occasion. Pins were presented to the young volunteers for their exceptional service, a token of acknowledgment for their selfless dedication to the community.

Outstanding Achievements

The highlight of the evening was the HAB Penny Ray Achievement Award, given to Chrishante Dill, who was nominated as the head candy striper for 2023/2024. Dill was recognized for her incredible work ethic, countless volunteer hours, and the positive attitude she consistently maintained during her service. Other proficiency awards were bestowed upon Malaysia Johnson, Azaria Greaves, Jordan Mallory, Azari Kelly, Kemauri Darrell, and Dominique Brown, all of whom are now contenders for the head striper award later in the year.

Charting the Course for Future Healthcare Professionals

During the ceremony, Pearman expressed his optimism that the volunteers’ interest in healthcare would endure and potentially inspire them to establish careers within the field. He praised the longstanding partnership and collaboration between HAB and the Bermuda Hospitals Board, a relationship that has undoubtedly fostered the growth and development of these young volunteers. The Candy Striper program, which accepts 50 students annually and currently has 40 on the waiting list, is open to interested students who are encouraged to apply before their 14th birthday.