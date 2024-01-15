en English
Bermuda

Bermuda Steps Forward in Healthcare with First Internationally Accredited Surgical Facility

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Bermuda Steps Forward in Healthcare with First Internationally Accredited Surgical Facility

In a remarkable stride forward for healthcare in Bermuda, Arscott Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, under the leadership of the highly-regarded board-certified surgeon Dr. Ramon Arscott, has carved its name as the first internationally accredited surgical facility outside of a hospital on the island. This accomplishment is significant, providing Bermudians with an alternative to the surgical services offered by King Edward VII Memorial Hospital.

Securing Accreditation: A Rigorous Process

Arscott Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery successfully navigated the rigorous accreditation process set out by QUAD A. Known globally for its stringent safety standards, QUAD A’s process involved a thorough review of the facility’s records, an assessment of operations, and an on-site equipment inspection to ensure compliance with safety regulations, industry standards, and best practices. This procedure ensures that every accredited facility adheres to the highest safety norms, providing optimal patient care.

A Commitment to Excellence

The facility, led by Dr. Arscott, has established new benchmarks in patient safety and satisfaction. Dr. Arscott, a double board-certified surgeon with extensive training at the renowned Harvard University, holds certification from both the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery. His academic portfolio is equally impressive, boasting a master’s degree in integrated immunology and a D.Phil in clinical medicine from the University of Oxford, which he attended as a Rhodes scholar.

Accreditation: A Testament to Quality

The accreditation secured by Dr. Arscott’s facility is a testament to its adherence to QUAD A’s rigorous patient safety standards. QUAD A’s chief executive, Tom Terranova, emphasized the importance of accreditation as a credential for healthcare facilities. He cited the organization’s patient-first approach and a streamlined accreditation process that benefits both the facilities and their patients. This recognition serves to underscore the facility’s commitment to delivering high-quality care.

Bermuda Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

