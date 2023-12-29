en English
Bermuda

Bermuda Sisters Break Barriers with Uplift: A Journey from Stigma to Success

By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:27 am EST
Bermuda Sisters Break Barriers with Uplift: A Journey from Stigma to Success

Sisters Michel’le and Kalyn Cannonier have successfully navigated the societal stigma surrounding the cannabis industry to establish Uplift, a thriving business specializing in cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp-derived products. The duo initially faced significant hurdles in finding rental property for their venture, as landlords showed reluctance due to the industry’s contentious nature.

From Humble Beginnings to Expanding Horizons

The entrepreneurial sisters began their journey by selling their products at Harbour Nights. They later launched Uplift Dispensary on Burnaby Street, Hamilton, Bermuda, in September 2022. The location was small, akin to a closet, but it marked a significant step in bringing their vision to life. With societal perceptions gradually shifting, and CBD products becoming more commonplace in pharmacies, the Cannoniers have managed to expand their business. Just recently, they opened their second and much larger store, The Uplift Experience, at 133 Front Street, while continuing to operate their original outlet.

Inspiration Behind Uplift

Michel’le’s personal experience with Long Covid symptoms sparked the idea of Uplift. She found relief from persistent headaches through CBD gummies and oil, identifying a gap in the market for such health-oriented products. The Uplift Dispensary has since aided customers with various health issues. A woman with stage three cancer, for instance, has reported significant improvement after using their products.

More Than Just a Dispensary

The new store offers a diverse range of products. From decorative bongs, oils, and teas to cookbooks, clothing, art, and drinks, all items contain a legal threshold of 1% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The Cannoniers have been diligent in ensuring the legality of their business and are committed to educating the public about cannabis. They aim to address misinformation and legal rights, especially as they relate to decriminalization and expungement of records.

Addressing the Imbalances

They also highlight the lack of female representation in the cannabis industry and the disproportionate impact of cannabis laws on Black and Brown communities. Uplift is currently spearheading a campaign to raise awareness of legal rights regarding cannabis usage. The sisters maintain a strict policy against serving anyone under the age of 21, further emphasizing their commitment to responsible business practices.

Bermuda Business Health
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

