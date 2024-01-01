Bermuda in March: Challenges and Milestones in Governance, Health, and Environment

In March, Bermuda witnessed significant developments, particularly in its institutions and environment. The government guaranteed nearly $10 million to the Bermuda Gaming Commission (BGC) to ensure its continued operations, marking a substantial increase from previous years. This aid comes despite the absence of an operational casino on the island.

Bermuda Hospitals Board Financial Distress

The Bermuda Hospitals Board (BHB) sent out distress signals as it grappled with maintaining facilities and staff compensation due to a budget that failed to keep up with medical inflation. Over four years, the BHB claimed to have been underfunded by $31.6 million. Premier David Burt acknowledged the need for increased budget allocation, including a recent payment of $15 million to the hospital.

Bermuda Clean Air Coalition’s Fight for Clean Air

Environmental issues came to the forefront when the Bermuda Clean Air Coalition pressured Health Minister Kim Wilson to classify emissions from Belco’s plant as a statutory nuisance. Failure to mitigate emissions could lead to fines of up to $50,000 a day.

Politics and Community Developments

In the political realm, the Premier addressed comments made by the Minister of Economy and Labour, Jason Hayward, about voter engagement. He emphasized the importance of representing every citizen. Community development saw a significant milestone with the appointment of Tracy Berkeley as the CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority – the first woman to hold this position. The community’s resilience was also showcased with the reopening of Pig’s Field Playground, which had been destroyed by suspected arson. In the legal sphere, Winston Paynter was convicted for heroin possession and ammunition and sentenced to 25 years.

This month’s events underscored ongoing challenges and achievements within Bermuda’s governance, health sector, environmental regulation, and community development.