en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

BenQ’s Smart Lights: A Ray of Relief for Digital Eye Strain

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
BenQ’s Smart Lights: A Ray of Relief for Digital Eye Strain

As digital life becomes the new norm amidst the ongoing global shift towards remote work, digital eye strain, also known as Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), is becoming an increasing concern. Over 70% of computer users worldwide are grappling with symptoms such as headaches, blurry vision, neck and eye pain, and difficulty in transitioning focus. The average remote worker now spends an estimated 13 hours per day gazing at screens, an activity that is taking a toll on our eyes and overall wellbeing.

Understanding Digital Eye Strain

Digital eye strain emerges from prolonged exposure to blue light emitted by digital screens. This exposure can lead to a range of discomforting symptoms. These include, but are not limited to, headaches, blurry vision, eye pain, and neck pain. Taking frequent breaks, adjusting screen distance and brightness, and using artificial tears are some of the widely recommended measures to alleviate these symptoms. The crux of the issue, however, lies in effectively managing this screen exposure, especially in the current era where our lives are heavily intertwined with digital devices.

BenQ’s Innovation for Eye Comfort

Addressing this growing need, tech giant BenQ has developed a line of smart lights engineered to combat digital eye strain. Utilizing extensive research and optical expertise, their products — the ScreenBar and the newly launched LaptopBar — are designed to provide comfort to the eyes of the digital workforce. The LaptopBar offers portable, personalized lighting with features like auto-dimming and adjustable brightness. The ScreenBar Halo, on the other hand, clamps onto monitors and includes immersive back lighting modes and an asymmetrical optical design that aims to prevent glare.

Reducing Digital Eye Strain

These innovative solutions are backed by EU certifications for blue light hazards, adding a layer of credibility to their claims. By reducing digital eye strain, these BenQ products not only aid in managing eye care effectively but also contribute to overall wellbeing in an increasingly digital world. Innovation, it seems, is not only about creating the future but also about preserving the present, and in this case, ensuring that our eyes, the windows to our world, remain unharmed in the face of technological progression.

0
Europe Health
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
15 mins ago
Hair Extension Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 5,775.09 Million by 2030
On the cusp of a new decade, the global hair extension market is primed for significant growth, predicted to surge from US$ 3,963.80 million in 2022 to US$ 5,775.09 million by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 4.8%. Hair extensions, the game changers of personal grooming, are available in two dominant variants: human hair and
Hair Extension Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 5,775.09 Million by 2030
Dutch Government Temporarily Revives Groningen Gas Field Amid Cold Snap
54 mins ago
Dutch Government Temporarily Revives Groningen Gas Field Amid Cold Snap
European Council President Charles Michel to Step Down Early, Triggers Succession Race
2 hours ago
European Council President Charles Michel to Step Down Early, Triggers Succession Race
Douglas's IPO: A Potential Catalyst for European Market Revival
28 mins ago
Douglas's IPO: A Potential Catalyst for European Market Revival
China Targets European Spirits in Trade Retaliation Amid EU's Probe into EVs
42 mins ago
China Targets European Spirits in Trade Retaliation Amid EU's Probe into EVs
Resilience Amid Decline: Nasdaq's European Market Activities for 2023
49 mins ago
Resilience Amid Decline: Nasdaq's European Market Activities for 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
30 seconds
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Phalaphala FM Announces Death of Beloved Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi
40 seconds
Phalaphala FM Announces Death of Beloved Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi
Celtic Eyes Squad Streamlining with Potential Player Loan Moves in January Transfer Window
2 mins
Celtic Eyes Squad Streamlining with Potential Player Loan Moves in January Transfer Window
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
3 mins
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
4 mins
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
4 mins
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
4 mins
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
5 mins
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
7 mins
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
20 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app