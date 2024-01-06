BenQ’s Smart Lights: A Ray of Relief for Digital Eye Strain

As digital life becomes the new norm amidst the ongoing global shift towards remote work, digital eye strain, also known as Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), is becoming an increasing concern. Over 70% of computer users worldwide are grappling with symptoms such as headaches, blurry vision, neck and eye pain, and difficulty in transitioning focus. The average remote worker now spends an estimated 13 hours per day gazing at screens, an activity that is taking a toll on our eyes and overall wellbeing.

Understanding Digital Eye Strain

Digital eye strain emerges from prolonged exposure to blue light emitted by digital screens. This exposure can lead to a range of discomforting symptoms. These include, but are not limited to, headaches, blurry vision, eye pain, and neck pain. Taking frequent breaks, adjusting screen distance and brightness, and using artificial tears are some of the widely recommended measures to alleviate these symptoms. The crux of the issue, however, lies in effectively managing this screen exposure, especially in the current era where our lives are heavily intertwined with digital devices.

BenQ’s Innovation for Eye Comfort

Addressing this growing need, tech giant BenQ has developed a line of smart lights engineered to combat digital eye strain. Utilizing extensive research and optical expertise, their products — the ScreenBar and the newly launched LaptopBar — are designed to provide comfort to the eyes of the digital workforce. The LaptopBar offers portable, personalized lighting with features like auto-dimming and adjustable brightness. The ScreenBar Halo, on the other hand, clamps onto monitors and includes immersive back lighting modes and an asymmetrical optical design that aims to prevent glare.

Reducing Digital Eye Strain

These innovative solutions are backed by EU certifications for blue light hazards, adding a layer of credibility to their claims. By reducing digital eye strain, these BenQ products not only aid in managing eye care effectively but also contribute to overall wellbeing in an increasingly digital world. Innovation, it seems, is not only about creating the future but also about preserving the present, and in this case, ensuring that our eyes, the windows to our world, remain unharmed in the face of technological progression.