Education

Bengaluru Police Launches ‘Say No to Drugs’ Walkathon to Raise Student Awareness

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST
Bengaluru Police Launches ‘Say No to Drugs’ Walkathon to Raise Student Awareness

In the heart of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, the West Division Police launched a ‘Say No to Drugs’ walkathon on January 8. The event, marked by the presence of renowned actor Ganesh and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the West Division, S Girish, aimed to galvanize students against the growing drug menace.

Igniting Anti-Drug Awareness

The walkathon served as a dynamic platform to promote anti-drug awareness among students and youth. DCP Girish, overseeing the event, emphasized the catastrophic effects of drug misuse on health, academic performance, and safety. Through his address, he highlighted how awareness programs are pivotal in combatting the drug issue that has been gnawing at the core of our society.

Engaging the Youth

The walkathon sought to engage the youth in a proactive dialogue about the perils of drug abuse. The involvement of actor Ganesh, who flagged off the event, was a strategic move to attract the attention of the young participants. The goal was not just to lecture them about the hazards of drugs but to encourage them to avoid falling into the trap of substance abuse.

A Comprehensive Approach to Combat Drugs

DCP Girish asserted the necessity of a dual approach in the fight against drugs. On one hand, rigorous law enforcement action against drug-related crime is indispensable. On the other hand, widespread educational efforts are equally crucial in preventing the youth from succumbing to the allure of drugs. The ‘Say No to Drugs’ walkathon is part of a series of similar events taking place across Bengaluru, underlining the city’s resolve to eradicate drug abuse.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

