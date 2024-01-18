Benefit Concert to Support Gospel Keyboardist Maurice Rogers' Rehabilitation

Renowned gospel keyboardist, music director, and producer, Maurice Rogers, faced a life-altering setback in June 2022 when he suffered a cardiac arrest, leaving him wheelchair-bound and with limited speaking ability. The 51-year-old Robeson County native is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Lumberton, North Carolina, with doctors maintaining a hopeful outlook for his recovery.

A Concert for a Cause

On January 26, a benefit concert titled 'A Night of Love, Healing, and Support' is to be held at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium, Robeson Community College, in Lumberton. The event, organized by Rogers' lifelong friend and fellow musician, Glen McMillan, aims to support Rogers' ongoing rehabilitation process. The concert will showcase gospel all-stars such as Kim Person, Diana Washington Collins, and Deonte McNeill, performing their original compositions.

Rogers has left an indelible mark on the gospel music industry with his exceptional musical talents. His significant contributions include collaborations with revered artists like Shirley Caesar and Kurt Carr, and producing music for major artists. His journey from a young church drummer to a national gospel music figure is a testament to his dedication and passion for music.

Embracing Hope Amid Challenges

Rogers' current condition is a stark contrast to his lively musical career, but his wife, Gwen, remains hopeful for his continued recovery and return to better health. Reflecting on their shared history, McMillan recalls Rogers' impressive musical journey and hopes that the upcoming concert will not only support his friend's recovery but also celebrate his contributions to the gospel music industry.