Education

Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery

On December 19th, Ron Rutz, an esteemed educator and assistant coach for Prosser High School’s girls wrestling program, suffered a severe stroke that landed him in the intensive care unit over the Christmas period. As a paraprofessional at Artz Fox Elementary in Lower Yakima Valley, Rutz is a well-respected figure in the community, and his sudden health crisis has sparked a wave of community support and concern.

A Fight for Recovery

After the stroke, Rutz required a ventilator to aid his breathing. While he has now started to breathe on his own, his family warns that Rutz’s recovery will be a long and arduous journey that may span several months. His mother, Karen Cooper, has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to support his upcoming month of rehabilitation at a hospital in Post Falls, Idaho.

Community Rallies Behind Ron

In just two days of the campaign’s launch, generous donations from the community have brought the fund close to $6,500. The outpouring of support is a testament to Rutz’s impact on the community. Prosser Superintendent Kim Casey, along with many students, staff, and community members, have expressed their well wishes and are urging those who know Rutz to contribute to his recovery efforts.

The Long Road Ahead

Despite the overwhelming support, the family acknowledges that Rutz’s journey to recovery will be challenging and time-consuming. However, they also express their gratitude for the love and support he has received from the community, which they believe will play a crucial role in his recuperation. As Rutz begins his rehabilitation, his family, friends, and the entire community stand with him, ready to support him every step of the way.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

