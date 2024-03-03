Bella Shmurda Ditches Weed for Cigarettes, Citing Anxiety and Future Fears

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda recently revealed his decision to quit smoking weed, attributing his choice to anxiety and concerns about his future. Despite his cessation of marijuana, the 'Cash App' artist admitted he still indulges in cigarettes. This disclosure was made during his appearance on the 'In My Opinion' podcast, where he opened up about the personal struggles leading to his decision.

Shmurda's journey away from marijuana began four years ago when the negative impacts on his mental health became undeniable. "I don't smoke igbo [weed]. I used to but I started having anxieties smoking weed. I started getting scared of the future," Shmurda explained. His anxieties were not just limited to general worries but also extended into his creative process. Contrary to the popular belief that marijuana enhances creativity, Shmurda found the opposite to be true for him. "It wasn't helping the creativity in my case," he stated, highlighting how it affected his performance and focus in the studio.

Challenging Common Perceptions

The revelation from Shmurda challenges the common perception that smoking weed is intertwined with artistic creativity. He shared that, while under the influence, he often found himself "lost in the middle" of the creative process, thereby hindering his artistic output.

This realization prompted a significant change early in his career. Despite the societal and cultural pressures that might suggest otherwise, Shmurda's experience underscores the importance of personal health and well-being over conforming to the expected norms within the music industry.