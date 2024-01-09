en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover

Supermodel Bella Hadid has made a striking return to the fashion industry, gracing the cover of Perfect magazine’s Spring/Summer 2024 issue. The cover image is a homage to the iconic 1978 performance image of Blondie’s Debbie Harry, with Hadid assuming a similar pose, dressed only in a poster that reads “Absolutely nothing. nothing at all.” In contrast to the message of the poster, Hadid is not entirely without attire, as she dons black briefs, large gold hoop earrings, and a bright pink blush to complete her minimal makeup look.

Bella Hadid’s Bold Comeback

The Perfect magazine cover marks Bella Hadid’s first significant magazine feature since her hiatus from modeling due to Lyme disease treatment last year. The photoshoot was directly inspired by Harry’s act of fashioning a show poster into a makeshift dress. Hadid, however, took a more revealing approach by forgoing the black top that Harry wore.

Multiple Covers, Diverse Styles

Not limited to one, Hadid graces three other covers for the same issue, each showcasing her in different outfits. These include a hot pink tee, a 1960s-inspired Ami Paris look, and a casual ensemble featuring black lace panties and a white T-shirt with a quirky slogan.

Hadid’s Return to the Public Eye

While Hadid has maintained a relatively low-profile following her break from modeling and her breakup with Marc Kalman in 2023, she has slowly started to re-emerge into public life. Her recent appearances include a behind-the-scenes TikTok for an undisclosed project, an extraterrestrial-themed Marc Jacobs shoot, and her niece’s birthday party. As she gradually steps back into the limelight, fans are eagerly awaiting to see if she will return to the runway in 2024.

0
Fashion Health Lifestyle
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
16 mins ago
Lindsay Lohan: From 'Mean Girls' to 'Cool Mom'
Lindsay Lohan, the famed actress known for her roles in ‘The Parent Trap’ and ‘Mean Girls,’ graced a recent New York City event, captivating attendees in a dazzling black gown with cut-out sides. Accentuated by a sparkly silver belt, the ensemble was paired with a matching black clutch while her trademark red hair cascaded in
Lindsay Lohan: From 'Mean Girls' to 'Cool Mom'
Disturbing Testimonies Link Jeffrey Epstein to Use of Victoria's Secret to Entice Young Girls
1 hour ago
Disturbing Testimonies Link Jeffrey Epstein to Use of Victoria's Secret to Entice Young Girls
Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Nicole + Felicia Couture and Boucheron at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
1 hour ago
Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Nicole + Felicia Couture and Boucheron at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Bubble Skincare: The Viral Brand Now in UK Boots Stores
23 mins ago
Bubble Skincare: The Viral Brand Now in UK Boots Stores
H&M to Launch Premium Fashion Concept Store on King's Road, Chelsea
1 hour ago
H&M to Launch Premium Fashion Concept Store on King's Road, Chelsea
Boohoo Contemplates Closure of Leicester Factory Amidst Controversy
1 hour ago
Boohoo Contemplates Closure of Leicester Factory Amidst Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
1 min
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
2 mins
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
2 mins
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
2 mins
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
3 mins
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
Mayor Dan Norris Eyes Parliamentary Seat Under Labour's Banner
3 mins
Mayor Dan Norris Eyes Parliamentary Seat Under Labour's Banner
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
3 mins
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
4 mins
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
5 mins
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
55 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app