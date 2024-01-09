Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover

Supermodel Bella Hadid has made a striking return to the fashion industry, gracing the cover of Perfect magazine’s Spring/Summer 2024 issue. The cover image is a homage to the iconic 1978 performance image of Blondie’s Debbie Harry, with Hadid assuming a similar pose, dressed only in a poster that reads “Absolutely nothing. nothing at all.” In contrast to the message of the poster, Hadid is not entirely without attire, as she dons black briefs, large gold hoop earrings, and a bright pink blush to complete her minimal makeup look.

Bella Hadid’s Bold Comeback

The Perfect magazine cover marks Bella Hadid’s first significant magazine feature since her hiatus from modeling due to Lyme disease treatment last year. The photoshoot was directly inspired by Harry’s act of fashioning a show poster into a makeshift dress. Hadid, however, took a more revealing approach by forgoing the black top that Harry wore.

Multiple Covers, Diverse Styles

Not limited to one, Hadid graces three other covers for the same issue, each showcasing her in different outfits. These include a hot pink tee, a 1960s-inspired Ami Paris look, and a casual ensemble featuring black lace panties and a white T-shirt with a quirky slogan.

Hadid’s Return to the Public Eye

While Hadid has maintained a relatively low-profile following her break from modeling and her breakup with Marc Kalman in 2023, she has slowly started to re-emerge into public life. Her recent appearances include a behind-the-scenes TikTok for an undisclosed project, an extraterrestrial-themed Marc Jacobs shoot, and her niece’s birthday party. As she gradually steps back into the limelight, fans are eagerly awaiting to see if she will return to the runway in 2024.