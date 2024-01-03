en English
China

Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:19 am EST
Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy

Belief BioMed Group (BBM), a trailblazer in the biotech industry, has successfully completed the first subject dosing in a registrational clinical trial of its pioneering gene therapy product, BBM-H803. This therapy is designed to treat hemophilia A, a debilitating genetic disorder that leads to recurrent and spontaneous bleeding episodes, often resulting in joint deformity and severe disability.

BBM-H803: A First for BBM and a Hope for Hemophilia A Patients

BBM-H803 stands as the first gene therapy for hemophilia A by BBM and has received IND (Investigational New Drug) approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. Prior to this, the therapy was granted the Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA. The therapy employs an engineered capsid to achieve lower immunogenicity and higher liver delivery efficiency, promising a novel approach to battling this life-altering condition.

Unveiling the Registrational Clinical Trial

The initiated clinical trial is a multi-center, single-arm, open-label, and single-dose study focused on adults aged 18 and above with severe hemophilia A. It aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of a single-time intravenous administration of BBM-H803. The trial’s design has been informed by data from a prior exploratory study, thus grounding it in substantial pre-trial evidence.

Challenging Current Treatments and Shaping Future Therapies

Current treatment protocols for hemophilia A predominantly involve replacement therapy, which carries with it certain risks and inconveniences. In contrast, BBM-H803 aims to deliver the coagulation factor VIII gene into the body of patients, thereby maintaining the coagulation factor level over the long term, and preventing bleeding without the associated risks of traditional therapies. This breakthrough product is a testament to BBM’s commitment to developing innovative gene therapies for various diseases, using its proprietary vector technology.

With a robust pipeline of multiple products undergoing clinical studies or IND filings, Belief BioMed is poised to revolutionize the landscape of gene therapy, providing more effective treatments for age-related diseases, cancers, monogenic diseases, and other major malignant diseases.

Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

