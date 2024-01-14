en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Belfast Teen Battles Heart Failure: Public Support Sought for GoFundMe Campaign

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Belfast Teen Battles Heart Failure: Public Support Sought for GoFundMe Campaign

Christopher Quinn, a 17-year-old from Ligoniel, a suburb of Belfast, Northern Ireland, has been diagnosed with heart failure. The onset of this life-altering diagnosis was a persistent cough he developed over the Christmas holidays, which rapidly worsened over time.

The Diagnosis and Immediate Action

Christopher, an A-level student who also held a weekend job, was taken to the emergency department as his condition deteriorated. There, medical professionals discovered the alarming truth – his heart was critically weak. An immediate transfer was arranged to a specialized cardiac hospital in Newcastle for expert intervention. Despite an exhaustive eight-hour surgery, his condition remained critical, leading to the necessity for another operation.

Family’s Struggle and Public Support

Amidst this harrowing ordeal, Christopher displayed remarkable resilience. His mother, Lisa, stays by his side in Newcastle while juggling the needs of her other three children back home. Aware of the mounting financial pressure on the family, Christopher’s cousin Lucy initiated a GoFundMe campaign. This fundraising effort aims to alleviate the financial burdens associated with accommodation, travel, and potential visits to her children back home.

A Call for Compassion

Lucy’s heartfelt initiative is not just about meeting immediate needs. Any excess funds raised through the campaign will be channeled to the Bravehearts Charity, a non-profit organization that has extended unwavering support to the family during this ordeal. The public is now being encouraged to contribute to this fundraising effort and help Christopher and his family navigate this challenging period.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
12 seconds ago
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
As the world grapples with the far-reaching implications of climate change, a significant shift draws attention in America’s winter weather patterns. While conventional wisdom might suggest a decline in overall snowfall due to warmer temperatures, the narrative isn’t as straightforward as it appears. Contrasting perspectives present an intriguing paradox: while the snowpack in river basins
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Dispelling Myths, Providing Expert Tips
2 mins ago
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Dispelling Myths, Providing Expert Tips
Severe Cold Weather Alert: Metro Detroit Braces for Wind Chill and Snowfall
4 mins ago
Severe Cold Weather Alert: Metro Detroit Braces for Wind Chill and Snowfall
Hepatitis C Outbreak in Jail: A Dire Health Crisis Unfolds
1 min ago
Hepatitis C Outbreak in Jail: A Dire Health Crisis Unfolds
Vevye: Harrow's Breakthrough Solution for Dry Eye Disease
2 mins ago
Vevye: Harrow's Breakthrough Solution for Dry Eye Disease
Neurologic Music Therapy: A New Horizon in Neurorehabilitation
2 mins ago
Neurologic Music Therapy: A New Horizon in Neurorehabilitation
Latest Headlines
World News
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
12 seconds
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
Winthrop University's Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford
13 seconds
Winthrop University's Basketball Team Scores Triple-Overtime Victory Against Radford
Super Smash Spectacle: Exceptional Combo Catch Lights Up New Zealand's T20 Competition
22 seconds
Super Smash Spectacle: Exceptional Combo Catch Lights Up New Zealand's T20 Competition
Vivek Ramaswamy Conducts Fox News Interview from a Gas Station Amid Blizzard
39 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy Conducts Fox News Interview from a Gas Station Amid Blizzard
High School Boys' Basketball: A Glimpse at Recent Scores and Outcomes
45 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Glimpse at Recent Scores and Outcomes
Narrow Victory for New Orleans Privateers in Intense Face-off Against Texas A&M-CC Islanders
46 seconds
Narrow Victory for New Orleans Privateers in Intense Face-off Against Texas A&M-CC Islanders
Golden Knights' Star Forward Jack Eichel Sidelined: Impact and Implications
49 seconds
Golden Knights' Star Forward Jack Eichel Sidelined: Impact and Implications
Taiwan Elections: A Shift Towards a Minority Government
1 min
Taiwan Elections: A Shift Towards a Minority Government
Hepatitis C Outbreak in Jail: A Dire Health Crisis Unfolds
1 min
Hepatitis C Outbreak in Jail: A Dire Health Crisis Unfolds
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app