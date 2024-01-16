Belfast Mother Advocates for Better Dual Diagnosis Support in Memory of Lost Son

In the heart of Belfast, a mother's grief has sparked a campaign for change. Lorraine Brennan, who lost her son Jack Brennan to the entwined demons of addiction and mental health issues, is striving to transform her pain into action. Jack, only 23 at the time of his passing on January 18, 2021, was a victim of dual diagnosis - a term denoting individuals grappling with both addiction and mental health conditions. His journey from marijuana use to the more perilous realms of cocaine and heroin serves as a stark testament to the escalating nature of addiction, and the deep-seated mental issues often accompanying it.

Advertisment

'Jack's Promise': A Beacon in the Dark

In memory of Jack, and countless others ensnared in the clutches of dual diagnosis, the Brennan family and friends are staging a candlelit vigil at Stormont on January 31. This event, poignantly dubbed 'Jack's Promise', is more than a rememberance. It is a clarion call for change in how society addresses the complexities of dual diagnosis. The vigil seeks to cast a light on the obstacles faced by those caught in this twofold struggle, illuminating the urgency for reform.

The Unseen Battle of Dual Diagnosis

Advertisment

Lorraine Brennan gives voice to the silent struggles of those like her son, who often confront lengthy waiting lists for assistance, and a dearth of adequate support when they finally receive help. All too frequently, those wrestling with dual diagnosis are discharged from services without proper follow-up, leaving them adrift in a sea of uncertainty and risk. Lorraine's crusade for better support underscores the imperative need for accessible and effective aid for individuals navigating the turbulent waters of mental health and substance abuse.

A Plea for Change

Through 'Jack's Promise', the Brennan family is not merely telling a story of loss; they are challenging those in power to effect change. They are advocating for prompt and efficient support for those enduring the torment of dual diagnosis, as well as for resources to help prevent such tragedies from recurring. In the face of overwhelming sorrow, they seek to sow seeds of hope and improve conditions for the countless others walking a path similar to Jack's. The Samaritans, meanwhile, stand ready to offer a free, confidential helpline to anyone in need of support.