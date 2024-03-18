Begusarai Tops Global Pollution Charts, Delhi Ranked Most Polluted Capital Fourth Year Running

India's battle with air pollution intensifies as Begusarai takes the dubious honor of being the world's most polluted metropolitan area and Delhi is named the most polluted capital city for the fourth consecutive year. The World Air Quality Report 2023 by IQAir highlights India's worsening air quality crisis, with the country ranking third globally for poor air conditions.

Alarming Trends in Air Quality

According to the latest findings, India's air pollution levels have seen a significant rise, with an average annual PM2.5 concentration of 54.4 micrograms per cubic metre. This marks a deterioration from its previous eighth-place ranking in 2022. Specifically, Begusarai emerged as a critical hotspot with an average PM2.5 concentration of 118.9 micrograms per cubic metre, a figure alarmingly absent from the 2022 rankings. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality saw a decline from 89.1 to 92.7 micrograms per cubic metre of PM2.5, maintaining its position as the most polluted capital city globally since 2018.

Impact on Public Health

The report estimates that a staggering 1.36 billion people in India are exposed to PM2.5 concentrations exceeding the World Health Organisation's recommended level, posing severe health risks. Exposure to such high levels of air pollution exacerbates health conditions, including asthma, cancer, stroke, and lung disease, and is responsible for an estimated seven million premature deaths worldwide annually. The escalating air pollution levels not only deteriorate physical health but also impact cognitive development in children and contribute to mental health issues.

Data and Methodology

IQAir's comprehensive report is based on data aggregated from over 30,000 air quality monitoring stations worldwide. The 2023 edition expanded its scope to include data from 7,812 locations across 134 countries, offering a more detailed insight into the global air quality scenario. As air pollution continues to be the greatest environmental threat to human health globally, the findings of this report underscore the urgent need for concerted efforts to tackle this crisis.

As the world grapples with the escalating air pollution crisis, the situation in India serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for global action. The persistent ranking of Indian cities at the top of global pollution charts not only highlights the severity of the issue but also calls for immediate and effective measures to mitigate the environmental and health impacts of air pollution. The continued efforts of governments, organizations, and individuals worldwide are crucial in combating this pressing challenge, striving for a cleaner, healthier future for all.