Beatles Fan Opens Float Therapy Center Inspired by John Lennon

The rhythm of Beatles songs has always had a calming effect on fans worldwide. But for John McCool, a 43-year-old fan from Woolton, the Beatles influence extends beyond their music. McCool is about to open a float therapy center, Float Life, inspired by none other than John Lennon's use of the same therapy.

Advertisment

From a Fan to a Therapist

McCool has been a beneficiary of float therapy for over five years. His journey from being a fan to a therapist was inspired by the fact that Lennon, one of his favorite musicians, also used and benefited from float therapy. This therapy involves lying in a tank filled with body-temperature, Epsom salt-saturated water. The high density of the water allows individuals to float effortlessly, facilitating a deeply meditative state.

Lennon's Therapy Journey

Advertisment

Lennon reportedly used floatation tanks as a part of his recovery from heroin addiction. The therapy provided a sensation akin to getting high but without the harmful effects. In his biography 'In The Lives of John Lennon,' author Albert Goldman discusses Lennon's use of the therapy in 1979. Lennon's post-therapy work, which includes the album 'Double Fantasy' with Yoko Ono, is thought to reflect his appreciation for the experience.

A New Chapter: Float Life

Float Life, located on Allerton Road, is set to welcome visitors in the first week of February. The center will offer two float rooms, a treatment room, and a 'zen den'. It will provide various treatments such as massages and vitamin boosts, all designed to rejuvenate body and mind. McCool's vision is to extend the benefits he experienced from float therapy to others, creating a sanctuary that promotes peace, relaxation, and well-being.