Health

Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:44 am EST
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison

When it comes to achieving a peaceful night’s sleep, the quality of your mattress can make all the difference. Two high-quality hybrid mattresses that have been gaining attention for their unique features and benefits are the Bear Elite Hybrid and the Helix Dusk Luxe. Today, we delve into the intricacies of these two mattresses to help you make an informed purchase decision.

Price and Current Deals

The price of a mattress is often a determining factor for many consumers. The Bear Elite Hybrid, though more expensive at full MSRP, frequently offers sales. Currently, a generous 35% discount with a free bedding bundle brings the price of a queen size down to $1,499. The Helix Dusk Luxe is also on sale, with a 25% discount and two free pillows, pricing a queen size at $1,780.30. It’s important to note that both brands offer similar trial periods, and free shipping and returns, but Bear provides a lifetime warranty compared to Helix’s 15 years.

Construction and Materials

Both mattresses are constructed from a blend of foams and coils, each bringing its own unique features to the table. The Bear Elite Hybrid’s hand-quilted cover features phase-change material and Celliant fibers. The mattress also utilizes copper-infused memory foam for cooling and zoned coils for support, making it an ideal choice for athletes due to the potential recovery benefits of Celliant fibers.

The Helix Dusk Luxe, on the other hand, sports a Tencel cover with an option to upgrade to a GlacioTex Cooling cover. It integrates a combination of responsive foam and memory foam, as well as individually wrapped coils for targeted support. Both mattresses are designed to cater to back and stomach sleepers, but the Bear also accommodates side sleepers comfortably.

Cooling Capabilities and Comfort

In terms of cooling, the Bear mattress stands out due to its phase-change material and copper-infused foam. While the Helix may retain more heat, this can be mitigated by upgrading to the GlacioTex Cooling cover. As for comfort and support, both mattresses seem to hold their own, making the choice largely dependent on individual needs and preferences.

So, which mattress is more suitable for you – the Bear Elite Hybrid or the Helix Dusk Luxe? The answer might just boil down to your specific needs. If you lead an active lifestyle, sleep hot, or tend to roll onto your side during the night, the Bear could be your ideal match. If you’re a back or stomach sleeper seeking targeted support for back pain, the Helix might be the better option.

Health
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

