en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:39 am EST
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is heralding a new chapter in the understanding of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by hosting a complimentary webinar on January 9, 2024. The seminar, titled ‘PTSD: The Brain Basis of Susceptibility,’ will feature the scholarly insights of Dr. Nathaniel G. Harnett, Director of the NATE Lab at McLean Hospital and Assistant Professor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Unraveling the Complexities of PTSD

Dr. Harnett, who was awarded a Young Investigator Grant in 2021, will share his research on the brain circuits involved in PTSD susceptibility. His work delves into the intricate neural networks that play a role in this debilitating condition, with a focus on how these circuits could potentially predict future PTSD symptoms. This innovative research offers a glimmer of hope for those grappling with PTSD, heralding the potential for early intervention and more effective treatments.

Building on a Legacy of Groundbreaking Research

BBRF’s initiative is not an isolated endeavor. In fact, it is part of a broader mission to advance our understanding of mental illnesses and to strategize improved treatments, cures, and preventive measures. The foundation, since its inception in 1987, has awarded over $450 million for various mental health studies. It is renowned for its commitment to channel 100% of donations directly into research initiatives, with operating expenses covered separately by grants.

An Ongoing Commitment to Mental Health Awareness

The free webinar will be presided over by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of BBRF. Borenstein is also the host of the public television series Healthy Minds, an Emmy® nominated series produced by the foundation. The show is aimed at destigmatizing mental illness and spreading awareness that effective help is available. This is in line with BBRF’s commitment to not only fund research but also to educate the public and promote mental health advocacy.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah

By Salman Khan

Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall

By Salman Khan

Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community

By Bijay Laxmi

Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recal ...
@Health · 4 mins
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recal ...
heart comment 0
Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Capital Blue Cross Aids Food Insecurity Fight with Notable Donations
Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach

By Salman Khan

Wichita Police Introduce Sensory Kits for Autism Outreach
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health

By Salman Khan

Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health
Colombian Woman’s Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby’s Surgery

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery
Latest Headlines
World News
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
24 seconds
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
42 seconds
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
1 min
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
2 mins
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
2 mins
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
2 mins
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
2 mins
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
3 mins
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
3 mins
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
11 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
26 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app