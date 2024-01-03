BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is heralding a new chapter in the understanding of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by hosting a complimentary webinar on January 9, 2024. The seminar, titled ‘PTSD: The Brain Basis of Susceptibility,’ will feature the scholarly insights of Dr. Nathaniel G. Harnett, Director of the NATE Lab at McLean Hospital and Assistant Professor in Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Unraveling the Complexities of PTSD

Dr. Harnett, who was awarded a Young Investigator Grant in 2021, will share his research on the brain circuits involved in PTSD susceptibility. His work delves into the intricate neural networks that play a role in this debilitating condition, with a focus on how these circuits could potentially predict future PTSD symptoms. This innovative research offers a glimmer of hope for those grappling with PTSD, heralding the potential for early intervention and more effective treatments.

Building on a Legacy of Groundbreaking Research

BBRF’s initiative is not an isolated endeavor. In fact, it is part of a broader mission to advance our understanding of mental illnesses and to strategize improved treatments, cures, and preventive measures. The foundation, since its inception in 1987, has awarded over $450 million for various mental health studies. It is renowned for its commitment to channel 100% of donations directly into research initiatives, with operating expenses covered separately by grants.

An Ongoing Commitment to Mental Health Awareness

The free webinar will be presided over by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of BBRF. Borenstein is also the host of the public television series Healthy Minds, an Emmy® nominated series produced by the foundation. The show is aimed at destigmatizing mental illness and spreading awareness that effective help is available. This is in line with BBRF’s commitment to not only fund research but also to educate the public and promote mental health advocacy.