BBMP Ramps Up Mosquito Control Efforts, Outsourcing Activities to Combat Dengue Threat

Taking proactive measures to prevent a repeat of last year's dengue outbreak, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is stepping up its mosquito control initiatives. The civic body is in the process of outsourcing these activities, having already floated tenders for several zones in March, well ahead of the peak mosquito breeding season. This move comes in response to the sharp rise in dengue cases witnessed last year, prompting the BBMP to take early action to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding spots across Bengaluru.

Strategic Outsourcing for Enhanced Mosquito Control

The BBMP's decision to outsource mosquito control tasks aims to bolster the efficiency and coverage of its efforts. Tenders have been released for the South zone, among others, with plans to extend this to all 225 wards shortly. Each ward will see the deployment of approximately three personnel focused on larvicide spraying, conducting house-to-house surveys, identifying breeding sites, and reducing sources of stagnant water where mosquitoes breed. This approach is designed to ensure a more thorough and effective response to the mosquito menace, leveraging the expertise and resources of specialized agencies.

Comprehensive Approach to Combat Mosquito Breeding

Under the terms of the tender, the selected agencies will play a crucial role in the BBMP's fight against mosquitoes. Duties include daily spraying of larvicide in both indoor and outdoor areas as per the BBMP's requirements, and conducting surveys in a minimum of 50 households daily to identify potential breeding spots, such as overhead tanks, tyres, and coconut shells. These activities are part of a broader strategy that also includes Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) initiatives, registering resident complaints, and active surveillance of breeding sites. The use of the 'BBMP MC Activity Monitoring App' for uploading daily activity reports, complete with geolocation and photographs, will ensure transparency and accountability in the process.

Implications and Outlook

By outsourcing mosquito control activities, the BBMP aims to provide a more focused and professional approach to mosquito management in Bengaluru. This strategy not only addresses the immediate threat of dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases but also represents a shift towards more sustainable and systematic urban health and sanitation management. As the selected agencies begin their work, the success of this initiative will be closely watched by other municipalities grappling with similar challenges, potentially serving as a model for integrated pest management in urban settings.