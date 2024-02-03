Baystate Health Experts Guidance on Realistic Health Goals

As the new year unfolds, health experts from Baystate Health are here to guide us in setting and achieving realistic health goals. With their profound expertise and insights, they shed light on the pathways to improved health and wellbeing through simple yet potent strategies.

Strategies to Improve Blood-Sugar Levels

Dr. Cecilia Lozier, chief of the Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes, recommends three key strategies to improve blood-sugar levels. First, she emphasizes the importance of moderating carbohydrate intake by replacing some with non-starchy vegetables. This simple switch can have a significant impact on glucose levels. Second, she encourages increasing physical activity. Regular exercise aids in sugar metabolism, contributing to better blood sugar control. Lastly, Dr. Lozier suggests aiming for modest weight loss of 5% to 10% of body weight. This goal, though modest, can have a pronounced effect on insulin sensitivity and overall health.

The Role of Sleep in Health and Immunity

Dr. Karin Johnson, director of the Baystate Regional Sleep Program, highlights the importance of sleep for overall health and a strong immune response. She underscores the need for sleep consistency, particularly before vaccinations. Sufficient sleep bolsters the immune system's ability to respond to vaccines and other challenges. She also suggests considering a sleep-medicine evaluation for those struggling with sleep issues.

Setting Realistic Health Resolutions

Eliana Terry, a registered dietitian at Baystate Noble Hospital, provides valuable advice on setting specific, measurable, and realistic health resolutions. She suggests small but impactful changes, such as replacing sodas with water or packing a healthy lunch, to enhance the chances of long-term success. These attainable goals can lead to significant health improvements over time. The experts underline the significance of small steps and the need to be forgiving in the face of setbacks. Falling short of a goal should not deter one from striving towards better health.