Bayer’s G4A Startup Acceleration Program Applications will end on February 11

Unleashing Startups Potential in Health and Agriculture

The Acceleration Program by G4A, proposed by the globally recognized company Bayer, is opening its application processes for the innovative minds in Turkey. The program, run collaboratively with Hackquarters, has been fueling the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country since its inception in 2018. Set to begin on the 8th of January, the G4A Entrepreneurship Acceleration Program seeks to support startups offering digital solutions in the health and agriculture sectors.

Bayer’s program is designed to call upon entrepreneurs who have graduated beyond idea creation and have a viable, scalable business model. Applicants who have created a simplistic product or prototype, or even those in the sales phase, are invited to apply. The program aims to provide holistic support to these enterprises to accelerate their growth potential and market impact.

Application Process and Timeline

The application process begins on January 8 and runs until the 11th of February. Applicants can submit their ideas through the official webpage. To ease concerns and provide detailed information about the program, Bayer has organized two significant Online Meeting events, slated for January 17 and February 7, where all queries about the program can be clarified and further detailed information can be sought.

In addition, all announcements regarding the program and registration links for these events will be made available on Bayer’s social media platforms, ensuring transparent and accessible communication at all times.

The Acceleration Journey: Learning, Networking, and Financial Support

Once the evaluation stage concludes, selected entrepreneurs will undergo a transformative 100-day online training journey. The training curriculum includes a wide range of topics varying from design-oriented thinking, brand and marketing strategy, pricing policy, and even finance and investment planning. With a focus on real-world viability, these trainings will provide the approved startups a comprehensive skill set to ensure their sustainability beyond the program.

Additionally, the program offers a rare opportunity for these budding entrepreneurs to receive mentorship from industry experts and even Bayer employees, promoting practical learning beyond the theoretical modules.

Monetary Support to Boost Development

Understanding the financial challenges that startups often face, the G4A Program also offers grant support of up to 300K Turkish Lira for each selected initiative. This funding is aimed to accelerate product development and facilitate the path towards collaboration with Bayer.

Contributing to the Robust Ecosystem

Bayer has been an active contributor to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Turkey. In the past six years, under the G4A Program, Bayer has supported and fostered 37 startups, with a total commitment of nearly 4 million Turkish Lira. Such substantive support testifies to the impact and potential that the G4A Startup Acceleration Program promises to bring about in the years ahead.