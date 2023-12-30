Bay of Islands Thrives as Tourists Return Despite Challenges!

The Bay of Islands is witnessing a significant upsurge in tourism as businesses report their best trade since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The towns of Paihia and Russell, in particular, are abuzz with international visitors and New Year’s festivities.

Revival of Tourism in Bay of Islands

The revival of tourism in the area is largely credited to the influx of international visitors and the region’s New Year’s celebrations. Central to the festivities is a New Year’s Eve fireworks display that is set to launch from a barge situated between Paihia and Russell. This spectacle traditionally pulls in up to 5000 spectators, significantly boosting local commerce.

Concerns over Weather and Road Closure

Despite the resurgence, concerns linger regarding the potential impact of weather conditions and the scheduled closure of State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns for repairs. Originally set to commence on 7 February, the closure was pushed to late February after local businesses expressed their apprehensions. The repair work is expected to last for a period of nine weeks, with a brief pause during the Easter holidays.

Boost from Cruise Ship Tourists

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the area is expecting a large number of cruise ship tourists. Three vessels are slated to dock over the weekend, bringing a combined total of 5300 passengers. These visits contribute substantially to the local economy as passengers usually partake in various excursions run by local businesses.

Return of International Tourists

The return of international tourists, especially from the United States and Indonesia, has been a key factor in the region’s tourism boost. Unlike domestic tourists, who have become more cautious due to cost-of-living pressures, international tourists have been spending freely, injecting much-needed capital into the local economy.