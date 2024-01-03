en English
Health

Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:45 am EST
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness

Winter, with its biting chill and dry air, brings with it a nemesis for hair health: increased hair fall. Factors such as exposure to cold air, indoor heating, hot showers, unbalanced diet, and stress can lead to a dry scalp, flakiness, weakened hair follicles, and hence, increased hair fall. Understanding the cyclical process of hair growth phases, including anagen (active growth), catagen (transitional), and telogen (resting), and tailoring hair care to one’s hair type can help combat seasonal hair fall.

Maintaining Hair Health: Interventions and Solutions

Preventive measures that can be adopted include a balanced diet rich in vitamins A, C, D, E, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids, staying hydrated, and using mild moisturizing hair care products. Avoiding excessive heat styling and considering supplements for hair health can also provide benefits. Alexandre Chouery, founder of Maison D’Alexandre salon, recommends refreshing your cut and color, taking advantage of the lack of humidity, detoxing your hair, and brushing your hair twice a day to maintain hair health during the winter.

Product Recommendations and User Testimonials

The article also introduces a range of products designed to promote hair growth and reduce hair loss, such as NutraM Hair Growth Serum, EFA COMPLETE nutritional supplement, HairStem DHT Blocking Shampoo, HairStem Follicle Stimulating Spray, and Advanced Trichology Scalp Therapy Conditioner. Testimonials from users who have seen significant improvements in their hair growth after using these products are shared.

Winter Skin Dryness: Understanding and Combating

Just as winter affects hair health, it also impacts skin health. Dry skin is a common concern during winter due to decreased humidity levels, central heating systems, and hot showers. A nourishing diet including foods like avocado, fatty fishes, nuts and seeds, sweet potatoes, and citrus fruits can help maintain a radiant and hydrated complexion. Understanding the causes of winter skin dryness and adopting a skin-friendly diet can be an effective tool against winter skincare woes.

Health
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

