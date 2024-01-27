Battling Illness, Chock and Bates Dance to Victory at U.S. Championships

In a testament to the indomitable spirit of human determination, ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates proved that even illness cannot halt their quest for glory. Overcoming flu-like symptoms, the pair graced the free dance segment at the Prevagen U.S. Championships, capturing their fifth U.S. title in a nail-biting finish that saw them place second in the free dance due to Bates' mistakes on spin moves.

A Decade of Dedication

Chock and Bates, a formidable team for the past 12 years, have etched their names in the annals of figure skating with their resilience and commitment. Last season, they found themselves at the zenith of the world podium, a moment that marked the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, and an unwavering belief in their talent. Choosing to participate in the competition despite their illness, they refused to bear the burden of regret that missing a potentially last national championship would bring. At 31 and 34, respectively, and with a June wedding on the horizon, the couple finds themselves at a crossroads, unsure of their future in the sport and refraining from committing to the 2026 Olympics.

Victory Against the Odds

Against all odds, Chock and Bates' decision to compete paid off. They secured their fifth U.S. title with a cumulative score of 215.92, edging out Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, who finished second with 210.04. Despite battling flu-like symptoms that included a fever, the couple delivered a smooth performance to Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon.' Their victory is a testament to their unstoppable spirit and the dedication that has marked their decade-long journey in the sport.

Unyielding Spirit Propels Forward

Even with their health not fully restored, Chock and Bates remain steadfast in their commitment to their craft. They plan to travel to Shanghai, China, where they will defend their title at the Four Continents Championship. The dance event kicks off on Friday, and the couple's participation is a testament to their resolve. As they continue their undefeated season, they are set to defend their title at the World Championships in Montreal, marking another chapter in their inspiring journey.