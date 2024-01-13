en English
Health

Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander’s Fight for Employment

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:36 pm EST
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander’s Fight for Employment

Arlene Alexander, a 54-year-old woman grappling with cerebral palsy, stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of human will. Despite holding an Associate Degree and a BSc in Human Resource Management, she has been involuntarily unemployed for a stark period of six years. Alexander’s narrative uncovers the hurdles that differently-abled individuals often encounter in their pursuit of meaningful employment.

The Journey of Resilience

Alexander’s life has been a journey marked by resilience. Losing her mother at the tender age of nine, she has faced numerous challenges. Cerebral palsy, a group of neurological disorders that impede movement and muscle coordination, has been her constant companion. But, rather than succumbing to her circumstances, she chose to channel her energy into education. She pursued higher studies at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts (COSTATT) in San Fernando, financing her education through her disability grant.

A Barrier Hard to Break

Despite her qualifications and determination, Alexander’s quest for a job has been marred by disappointment. Her predicament underscores the barriers that stand in the way of differently-abled individuals seeking to establish themselves in the job market. She has been forced into an unfair choice—between receiving a disability grant and earning a salary—a decision she believes should be determined by the individual’s circumstances and the nature of the work.

Calling for Change

Frustration is evident in Alexander’s voice as she expresses her discontent with being evaluated based on her physical limitations instead of her skills. She calls for a revision in policies concerning diversity and inclusivity to provide a more accommodating environment for people with disabilities in the workplace. Her story serves as a timely reminder of the importance of breaking down barriers of discrimination and fostering an environment of respect and support for all.

Human Rights
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

