Battling Care Deserts: Nebraska Residents and Senators Demand Action

Grappling with the expansion of 'care deserts' in Nebraska, eleven state senators and rural residents are taking a stand. The issue at hand? Fifteen counties across the state are currently devoid of skilled nursing homes or assisted living centers, forcing residents to embark on hours-long drives for medical care.

A Crisis Unfolding: The Rise of Care Deserts

In the last three years, Nebraska has witnessed the closure of 12 nursing homes and 17 assisted living facilities. This alarming trend has led to the creation of care deserts, affecting thousands of residents who now face a dire predicament when it comes to accessing healthcare.

The Human Toll: Tragic Consequences and Stories of Resilience

The implications of these extended journeys for medical care are far-reaching and often heartbreaking. Delays in treatment can have devastating consequences, as patients and their families grapple with the realities of inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

However, amidst the challenges, stories of resilience and determination continue to emerge. Residents are rallying together, calling for an end to the expansion of care deserts and demanding action from their representatives.

Legislative Action: A Glimmer of Hope

State Senator Myron Dorn has introduced two bills aimed at addressing the crisis. These proposals seek to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for care provided at assisted living facilities and nursing homes, in an effort to prevent further closures and ensure that care is adequately reimbursed.

As the legislation makes its way through the state senate, Nebraskans in care deserts await the outcome with bated breath. The hope is that these measures will not only stem the tide of facility closures but also pave the way for improved access to healthcare in rural areas.

In a state where the drive for medical care can sometimes last hours, the need for action is more pressing than ever. By addressing the root causes of care deserts and investing in healthcare infrastructure, Nebraska has the opportunity to rewrite the narrative for its rural residents.

The fight against care deserts is not just about ensuring access to medical services; it's about preserving the dignity and well-being of those who call rural Nebraska home. As the legislative process unfolds, the eyes of the nation will be on this heartland state, watching as it navigates the complex landscape of healthcare policy and strives to secure a brighter future for its citizens.

Today, February 12, 2024, the battle against care deserts in Nebraska continues. With the unwavering determination of its residents and the commitment of its leaders, there is hope that the tide will turn, and the long drives for medical care will soon become a thing of the past.

