Australia

Bathroom ‘Pink Mould’ Debunked: It’s Bacteria, Not Mould, Warns Cleaning Expert

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
In a revelation that has sparked widespread discussions on bathroom hygiene, Kacie Stephens, the founder of The Big Clean Co, has debunked a common misconception about a frequent bathroom contaminant. The substance, often mistaken for ‘pink mould,’ is actually a bacteria called serratia marcescens.

The Pink Deception

This bacterium is typically found thriving in warm, moist environments such as bathrooms, where it feeds on fatty substances like soap residue. Contrary to popular belief, serratia marcescens is not a mould, but it can be potentially harmful. It poses a significant health risk if ingested, if it comes into contact with an open wound, or for individuals with weakened immune systems.

Prevention and Cleaning

Stephens emphasized the importance of regularly cleaning the pink residue from showers to prevent infections. She suggested using dishwashing liquid and baking soda or bleach for its effective removal. Keeping the shower dry and well-ventilated also helps in curtailing the growth of this bacterium.

Public Reaction

The revelation, shared via a TikTok video, has garnered over 1.4 million views. Many viewers expressed surprise, as they had previously attributed the pink residue to other causes, such as body oils or rusty pipes. Some shared their personal methods for eliminating the bacteria, recommending products like ‘Cillit Bang Power Cleaner Black Mould Remover’ and acid-based cleaners.

Australia Health
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

