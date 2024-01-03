Bathroom ‘Pink Mould’ Debunked: It’s Bacteria, Not Mould, Warns Cleaning Expert

In a revelation that has sparked widespread discussions on bathroom hygiene, Kacie Stephens, the founder of The Big Clean Co, has debunked a common misconception about a frequent bathroom contaminant. The substance, often mistaken for ‘pink mould,’ is actually a bacteria called serratia marcescens.

The Pink Deception

This bacterium is typically found thriving in warm, moist environments such as bathrooms, where it feeds on fatty substances like soap residue. Contrary to popular belief, serratia marcescens is not a mould, but it can be potentially harmful. It poses a significant health risk if ingested, if it comes into contact with an open wound, or for individuals with weakened immune systems.

Prevention and Cleaning

Stephens emphasized the importance of regularly cleaning the pink residue from showers to prevent infections. She suggested using dishwashing liquid and baking soda or bleach for its effective removal. Keeping the shower dry and well-ventilated also helps in curtailing the growth of this bacterium.

Public Reaction

The revelation, shared via a TikTok video, has garnered over 1.4 million views. Many viewers expressed surprise, as they had previously attributed the pink residue to other causes, such as body oils or rusty pipes. Some shared their personal methods for eliminating the bacteria, recommending products like ‘Cillit Bang Power Cleaner Black Mould Remover’ and acid-based cleaners.