Bath Royal United Hospital Earns First South West Centre of Excellence Award for Paget's Disease Care

Bath Royal United Hospital has been distinguished as the inaugural Centre of Excellence in the south west for its pioneering treatment and research into Paget's disease. This notable recognition, bestowed by the Paget's Association, underscores the hospital's commitment to advancing care and knowledge in this domain. Enabled by a generous legacy donation, the hospital's Royal National Hospital for Rheumatic Diseases (RNHRD) department has significantly contributed to Paget's disease research while providing top-tier patient care.

Trailblazing Treatment and Research

Patients grappling with Paget's disease, a condition that disrupts bone repair and renewal, leading to weakened or deformed bones, find solace and advanced treatment options at the RNHRD. The disease, relatively common among the UK's older population, often results in chronic pain for sufferers. RNHRD's monthly metabolic bone disease clinic stands at the forefront of patient care, offering comprehensive services including scans, x-rays, blood tests, and specialized treatment through its dedicated infusion unit. The department's holistic approach is further bolstered by the support of nurse specialists, physiotherapy, and occupational therapy teams.

Legacy Donation Fuels Advancements

The recognition as a Centre of Excellence was made possible in part by a legacy donation, which has been instrumental in funding staff research time into Paget's disease. This financial support has not only facilitated ongoing research but has also enhanced the department's ability to deliver cutting-edge care. Dr. Sarah Hardcastle, a consultant rheumatologist at the department, expressed the team's gratitude for the award, viewing it as validation of their dedication to improving patient outcomes and advancing understanding of Paget's disease.

Looking Towards the Future

With this accolade, RNHRD is poised to further cement its status as a leader in the treatment and research of metabolic bone diseases. The partnership with the Paget's Association is expected to open new avenues for collaboration and innovation, ultimately improving the prognosis for patients with Paget's disease. As the team at RNHRD continues to push the boundaries of medical science, their focus remains steadfast on enhancing the quality of life for patients through exceptional care and groundbreaking research.

As Bath Royal United Hospital's RNHRD department basks in the glow of its Centre of Excellence award, the broader medical community watches with anticipation. The advancements and insights gained here promise not only to benefit those suffering from Paget's disease but also to contribute valuable knowledge to the field of rheumatic diseases. This recognition marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey to understand and combat Paget's disease, with RNHRD leading the charge towards a brighter future for patients.