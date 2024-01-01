en English
Education

Bataan’s Blue Zone Project: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Bataan’s Blue Zone Project: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future

The province of Bataan, Philippines, has taken a significant step towards enhancing the health and longevity of its citizens with the launch of the Blue Zone Project. Designed to promote a healthy lifestyle among the youth, the project aims to raise the average life expectancy in the province. Bataan National High School (BNHS) has integrated this initiative into their daily school program, enriching their curriculum with a strong emphasis on health education.

Embracing a New Routine

The students of BNHS begin their day with a collective gathering for the national anthem and the provincial hymn, followed by reciting the patriotic oath. But it’s not just about fostering national and provincial pride; the routine also includes engaging in dance, a fun way to promote physical activity. This innovative approach is a part of the Blue Zone Project’s mission to encourage healthier lifestyle habits among the youth.

A Comprehensive Health-Focused Curriculum

The Health Promotions Board in School Settings has meticulously designed a curriculum that covers all aspects of health, including medical, dental, nutrition, and physical education. The curriculum educates students about the importance of nutritious foods, particularly vegetables, and even guides them on how to plant and cook them. The ‘Gulayan sa Paaralan’ initiative, where students learn to cultivate their own vegetables and fruits, is an integral part of this contextualized health curriculum.

Impacting Lives Beyond School

The Blue Zone Project extends its influence beyond the school premises. The produce from the ‘Gulayan sa Paaralan’ initiative not only serves to prepare meals for younger students but any surplus is sold to raise funds for the school. Moreover, the program also includes Nutrition Seminars for parents, equipping them with knowledge on preparing healthy meals. This ensures that the project’s mission to instill healthy lifestyle habits is carried forward at home as well.

Launched by Governor Joet Garcia, the Blue Zone Project was introduced in response to lifestyle diseases being a leading cause of mortality in the province. The goal is clear and focused: to instill lifestyle changes that can reduce illness and extend the life expectancy of its citizens.

Education Health Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

