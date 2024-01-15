Basilea Acquires Novel Antibiotic Class from Spexis to Combat Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria

In an effort to combat the growing threat of multidrug-resistant bacteria, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd has announced an asset purchase agreement with Spexis AG. The agreement pertains to a preclinical program of antibiotics from a novel class, targeting Gram-negative bacteria, including strains resistant to multiple drugs.

Targeting Gram-Negative Bacteria

The acquired antibiotics aim at the lipopolysaccharide transport in Gram-negative bacteria, disrupting their outer membrane and causing intracellular accumulation of lipopolysaccharides which results in the killing of the bacteria. This mechanism of action is especially potent against pathogens such as Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. These bacteria have been highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO) as priority pathogens due to their multidrug-resistant nature.

Addressing Urgent Medical Needs

This acquisition aligns with Basilea’s goal of addressing urgent medical needs. The WHO has emphasized the critical requirement for new antibiotics that can effectively combat these priority pathogens. The antibiotics were developed within Spexis’ Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA) program, which was funded in part by CARB-X, a global non-profit partnership dedicated to supporting early-stage antibacterial research and development.

Transaction Details and Future Implications

Basilea will pay Spexis up to CHF 2 million, including upfront and milestone payments. In addition, Basilea will assume rights and obligations under Spexis’ licensing agreements, including potential royalties on sales. The deal is subject to approval by the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft. As a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, Basilea is known for launching hospital brands Cresemba and Zevtera and continues to expand its portfolio in the anti-infective space. This acquisition could represent a significant advancement in treating severe bacterial infections resistant to current treatments.