Bartley Green School Faces Backlash over Controversial Mental Health Advice

Repercussions echoed through Bartley Green School in Birmingham after a staff member inadvertently handed a self-help leaflet to a pupil suggesting smoking a cigarette as a technique for mental health self-care. The flyer, meant to offer methods for students to cope with mental health issues, turned controversial, sparking an immediate backlash within the local community.

Controversial Advice Causes Stir

The leaflet listed a range of recommended activities for mental well-being, including taking a bath or shower, staying in bed, using aromatherapy oils, eating chocolate, having a cup of tea, and cuddling a pet or teddy. However, it was the inclusion of smoking a cigarette as a self-care technique that drew ire. Critics argued that the advice was not only inappropriate but also contradictory to public health campaigns against smoking.

School Acknowledges and Apologizes for Mistake

Amidst the growing concerns, Bartley Green School quickly took responsibility for the blunder. In an official communication, the school apologized to parents and carers, admitting that an ‘inaccurate resource’ had been mistakenly provided to a pupil by a member of the school staff. The school further emphasized that endorsing smoking as a mental health remedy was not in line with its policies and aims.

High Standards, Safety, and Acceptance at the Forefront

Bartley Green School’s ethos is centered on high standards, acceptance, safety, respect, and supporting students in achieving their aspirations through partnership with the community. The incident served as a stark reminder of the need for schools to vet mental health resources meticulously before dissemination, to ensure that they align with these values and the broader goal of promoting student well-being. Moving forward, the school affirmed its commitment to improving its review processes to prevent similar incidents in the future.