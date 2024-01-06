Barry Manilow Opens Up on Unique Health Habits and Longevity

Acclaimed musician Barry Manilow, renowned for timeless hits like ‘Copacabana’, recently shared some intriguing insights into his personal life in an interview, revealing his irregular eating and sleeping habits. Manilow’s disclosures provide a rare peek into the private routine of an enduring icon in the music industry, shedding light on his resilience and the unique lifestyle that accompanies his legendary career.

Unconventional Eating Habits

Manilow disclosed that he often does not eat until his body sends him a clear signal. He waits for physical trembling, interpreting it as a cue that his body needs calories. This unconventional approach to eating is certainly a deviation from most dietary advice, which typically encourages regular meals and snacks to maintain energy levels and metabolic health. However, it seems to work for Manilow, who continues to tour and produce music at the age of 80.

Minimal Sleep and Regular Workouts

Sharing his sleep routine, Manilow revealed that he sleeps just four hours a night, typically going to bed at midnight and waking up at 4:00 a.m. Despite the short duration, he seems able to maintain a high level of energy and productivity, attributing his enduring vitality to his New York origins and the city’s fast-paced lifestyle. Additionally, he has successfully quit smoking, transitioning from three packs a day to none, and has incorporated regular workouts with a personal trainer into his morning routine. These changes have undoubtedly contributed to his sustained health and stamina.

A Reflection on Longevity

Manilow also reflected on his family’s history, noting that many of his relatives passed away at the age of 74. This led him to anticipate the same fate. However, he finds himself alive and active six years beyond that age, continuing to create music and tour, defying his own expectations. He expressed surprise at his longevity, demonstrating that despite the rigors of a life in the limelight, he has found a way to manage his health effectively.