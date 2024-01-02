en English
en English
Health

Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:00 pm EST
Barry I. Gold, a retired pharmacologist, author, and passionate advocate for addiction awareness, has been recognized for his significant contributions to the field of chemical pharmacology. Gold’s dedication to the field and his unwavering commitment to addressing critical issues in addiction treatment have positioned him as a prominent figure in the realm of pharmacology.

Pioneering Contributions to Chemical Pharmacology

Gold’s academic journey is an impressive one, starting with a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of Cincinnati. He went on to procure a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from Boston University, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine. His extensive knowledge and research have led him to publish significant works in the field, contributing to a better understanding of chemical pharmacology.

Advocacy for Addiction Awareness and Effective Treatments

In his acclaimed book ‘We’re Overdosed,’ Gold delves into the history of opioids and the urgent need for better addiction treatment methods. His firm belief in the power of federal legislation to combat addiction and illicit drug trade has made him a strong advocate for evidence-based interventions. Despite his retirement, Gold’s commitment to these issues remains unshakeable.

Continued Engagement and Future Endeavors

Gold’s contributions to pharmacology have earned him the status of a Pinnacle Lifetime Member and an active participant in the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET). His relentless pursuit of knowledge and advancement in the field is evident in his ongoing projects, such as his upcoming book ‘Boomer Dad.’ Despite his retirement, Gold’s passion for change in the sectors of pharmacology and addiction treatment shines through his current work. He also nurtures his love for writing and family time, drawing inspiration from his favorite vacation spots.

Health
