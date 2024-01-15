Barnardos' 0800 What's Up Service: A High Social Value Investment

A breakthrough GoodMeasure report from ImpactLab has delineated that every dollar invested in Barnardos' 0800 What's Up phone and online chat service generates $2 in social value. The term 'social value' refers to the measurable societal impact, quantified in monetary terms, that spans over a participant's lifetime. The calculation factors in both the positive benefits accrued and the government costs circumvented.

Significant Social Value

The study divulges that the service, which provides counseling and support to children and young people, has generated a lifetime social value of $865,083 during its inaugural six-month measurement period. This is a significant figure, considering the context and the beneficiaries of the service.

Recognized as World Class

Barnardos' Chief Executive, Matt Reid, has lauded the service for its remarkably high social value and its profound impact on the mental wellbeing of tamariki and rangatahi. He underscored that the service is deemed professional, best practice, and world class. The report accentuated the service's pivotal role in providing a free, confidential haven for young individuals to discuss their challenges and seek necessary support.

Demographics and Range of Concerns

Over the span from 20 December 2023 to 9 January 2024, the 0800 What's Up service fielded 755 calls and online chats. The demographics of the callers ranged from children to young adults, with common topics of discussion involving relationship issues, anxiety, and more severe concerns such as self-harm and suicidal ideation. The service operates daily from 11 am to 11 pm, catering specifically to those aged five to 19 years. This service becomes critical, especially during the summer holidays when young individuals may grapple with complex family or social situations or harbor anxiety about the upcoming school year.