Health

Bargaining Power Dynamics: The Driving Force Behind Healthcare Pricing

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
The intricate power play in the realm of bargaining dynamics is a decisive factor in the pricing matrix of the healthcare industry. Understanding the concept of the ‘top dog’ and the ‘underdog’ is fundamental to grasping how price outcomes of healthcare services and products are influenced.

Medicare: The ‘Top Dog’

Consider the Medicare fee-for-service program. With its colossal patient population, it stands as a top dog, dictating the prices it disburses to providers. For these providers, the prospect of losing Medicare business is unthinkable, allowing Medicare to leverage its position effectively.

The Power of Medicare Advantage Plans and PBMs

Medicare Advantage plans, which operate under private management, wield a similar power. They cap payments to out-of-network providers at Medicare fee-for-service rates. On the other hand, Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) engage in their own power dynamics with drug manufacturers. They can extract substantial rebates based on the availability of therapeutic alternatives and the uniqueness of the drugs in question.

Financial Benefits and the Commercial Market

The exercise of this bargaining power can lead to significant financial benefits, including a shortened cash conversion cycle. In the commercial market, negotiations take place at the local level. Here, providers can augment their bargaining power through mergers and acquisitions. Payers, such as insurers and self-insured employers, counteract to contain prices. Individual employers, due to their smaller worker populations, often lack bargaining power. However, they can consolidate it through local purchasing coalitions or direct contracts with providers.

Empowering Patients and Employers

The introduction of health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs) allows employers to empower their workers to access more affordable insurance premiums in the individual market. Moreover, for routine low-cost services, patients can gain bargaining power by paying directly. This approach bypasses insurance restrictions and fosters competition among providers for more affordable prices and better services. Therefore, acquisition and exercise of bargaining power are vital for consumers seeking affordability in the commercial healthcare market.

Health
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

