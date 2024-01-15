Barclay Criticizes NHS’s Increased Diversity Roles Amid Controversy

In March 2023, the National Health Service (NHS) came under fire from its former Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, for creating several new positions across its newly established departments: Equality, Diversity and Inclusion; People and Culture; and People and Communities. This development followed the NHS’s initial announcement in September of the previous year, revealing the creation of 244 posts across these teams.

Freedom of Information Inquiry Reveals Hiring Surge

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request examined the hiring practices within the NHS following the creation of these new departments. The inquiry revealed that 296 NHS organizations hired a total of 822 staff members for diversity-related roles. Among these organizations, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust topped the list, employing eight individuals in these roles, with a combined salary of £319,190.

Barclay expressed his discontent with the situation, advocating for the integration of these diversity responsibilities into standard management procedures. He believed this approach would ensure maximum value for money, rather than creating separate positions with their own set of responsibilities and salaries.

Diversity Roles Ensuring Equitable Treatment

These newly created roles were designed to focus on marginalized groups traditionally overlooked due to their race, gender, or disability. The goal was to ensure that these individuals received equitable treatment within the NHS system.

In a separate issue, an NHS hospital faced controversy in November when it was revealed that staff were required to indicate whether patients had a ‘penis or vagina’ on medical forms. This issue stirred controversy and added to the debate surrounding the NHS’s diversity and inclusion practices.