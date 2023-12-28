Barbados Prepares for Arrival of New COVID-19 Variant Amid Tourism Season

The sunny island of Barbados, known for its mesmerizing beaches and vibrant tourism industry, faces a fresh challenge: the arrival of the new COVID-19 strain, JN.1. This new variant is making headlines for its high transmissibility and dominance in several of Barbados’ key tourism source markets. Yet, amid the rising concern, the island’s Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Leslie Rollock, is urging the public to remain calm and vigilant.

The Threat of JN.1

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), JN.1 is a variant of interest. While it is not as virulent as some of its predecessors, the risks it poses – especially to vulnerable populations such as the elderly and immunocompromised – cannot be dismissed. The imminent winter tourist season is anticipated to facilitate the entry of JN.1 into Barbados, given that the variant is already prevalent in several countries that contribute a significant portion of the island’s tourist traffic.

Uncertainty Surrounding Immunity

One of the prevailing concerns surrounding JN.1 is the extent to which immunity from previous variants might offer protection against it. The question of whether protections gained from previous variants might provide a shield of natural resistance remains unanswered. Dr. Rollock emphasized this uncertainty while advising continued caution, particularly among at-risk groups.

Global Presence of JN.1

JN.1 is rapidly becoming a dominant strain in the United States, with states like Karnataka reinstating home isolation for COVID-19 positive individuals, including those infected with JN.1. Over 100 cases have been reported nationwide, with most patients remaining asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms. The variant, characterized by the L455S mutation in its spike protein, is believed to increase its immune evasion capabilities.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness in Barbados is preparing for a potential increase in respiratory illnesses due to travel and gatherings during the holiday season. Despite JN.1 being classified as a variant of interest and its additional mutation in the spike protein, current vaccines are still expected to be effective against it, and the public health risk is considered low.